Gardening with Micki: Planting lettuce in a spring garden

What are Muskogee Garden Club members planting now or planning for a spring garden?
That was the discussion at a recent meeting and the members’ comments revealed a diversity of vegetables. Some also commented on the trial and error woes of planting some of their favorite vegetables.
Their list reads like an alphabet soup of veggies — asparagus, cucumbers, garlic, lettuce, onions, tomatoes, turnips. As for me, I’m planting several varieties of lettuce since salads are a mainstay of my diet. My children often called me “the queen of lettuce!” Among my favorite choices are leaf lettuce, including red leaf, Boston and iceberg varieties.
There is also a “breed” named Amish Deer Tongue, and I’m on a mission to find this heirloom variety. It has a “twin” alternative named Oak Leaf Lettuce. The Amish variety is described in authoritative garden literature as “a bountiful producer that can tolerate heat, unlike most leaf lettuces.” That would make it a perfect lettuce for salads on hot summer days, unlike most leaf lettuces.
My favorite garden source, “How to Cheat at Gardening,” notes, “Growing lettuce is about as easy as it gets.” That’s one reason I love to grow it. I never knew until recently there were so many varieties. Some prefer cool weather climates. Others tolerate, even thrive, in hot summers.
“How To Cheat” offers these suggestions on how to be a success growing this popular salad ingredient.
Plant in wide rows 18-24 inches across rather than single rows. The lettuce will form its own mulch and the leaves will form a canopy to shade out weeds. Smart plant.
Plant in fertile soil, preferably with plenty of organic matter that will retain moisture in the ground.
Plant away from the wind source as lettuce tends to dry out easily.
Protect your lettuce from weeds so it doesn’t have to compete with “interlopers” in their territory. Well yes, lettuce is a bit of a temperamental plant to grow, but the tasty lettuce is well worth its rather picky, demanding nature.
Another idea from “Cheating” is to grow three crops in one space. The author, Jeff Bredenberg, says these three are most compatible in the same space — lettuce, radishes and broccoli. This will stagger your harvest as the vegetables mature. It’s called the “LRB” method and I plan to try it.
Micki J. Shelton is a Muskogee native and master gardener.
