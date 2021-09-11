Gardening with Micki: Praising the garbanzo bean

I enjoyed reading the column about fall vegetable gardening in the Aug. 25 Phoenix. It was written by an Oklahoma State University’s Extension specialist. Having worked my way through the University of Missouri as a secretary for the MU Extension Service, I respect the work they do and the information they provide free to the public.
As a graduate student at OSU and a reporter for the Stillwater News Press, I often accompanied the Payne County Extension specialist on her visits to share garden tips with others. Since then, I’ve never stopped learning about gardening.
The Phoenix story mentioned 11 different vegetable crops for fall planting — from beets to zucchini. It was a perfect alphabet soup of veggies. However, the garbanzo bean, which has a Spanish name, an English heritage, and is planted in the fall, wasn’t mentioned.
In the veggie world, it’s the forgotten child. It does require 180 days to reach harvest. It’s neither a bean nor a pea. It’s tiny, not very pretty or colorful. Yet, included in a summer salad, even a soup, it adds a perfect tasty crunch. I invite friends for lunch often.
“She had forked a garbanzo bean, waving it in the air. I rushed to her side and said, 'It’s a garbanzo bean.' She said, “I hate those.” I buried the offending bean in a napkin, disposed of it quickly and brought her a clean plate and fork.
Funny thing about vegetables. I realized in that moment, people have strong feelings about the garden foods they will or won’t eat. One of my sons never eats onions. My late husband, the Rev. Tom Shelton, never ate green vegetables. He would eat garbanzos. They are beige, not green.
Micki J. Shelton is a Muskogee native and master gardener.
