Gardening with Micki: Purple enhances any garden

Ever since I watched that great 1985 movie, "The Color Purple," starring Cicely Tyson, I've had an enduring fascination with that color. It always seems to have a historical sense of royalty. There's something about purple that indicates richness. So where better to plant purple flowers than in your garden.
My fascination with this color prompted me to buy, on a whim during a break reporting stories from the Paris, France fashion shows, a couture designer's silk dress. It featured purple feathers and flowers against a red background. I thought it was stunning. I also thought I was only buying the dress. The designer said, "Honey, you forgot the reversible quilted silk jacket." Please don't ask the price tag.
Eventually, the dress died, like some flowers that only live so long. The versatile jacket, like a sturdy evergreen, lived on. I finally gave it away to someone who had coveted it. I also remember a high school era floor-length purple velvet dress, with kelly green embroidered flowers.
Now, purple and red, or purple set against a backdrop of greenery are among my favorite garden colors. Red roses are a must. But purple offers a variety of shades that are complementary to almost anything else in the garden. No all colorful flowers are perfect matches. But purple seems to be a compatible companion to almost anything you wish to plant.
What I enjoy about this color is its versatility. Purple is like an ever-surprising, multi-faceted friend in the garden. Its shades range from the palest lavender to a deep color that resembles the black of night. It is perfect with any other color you wish it to "marry" in the garden and hope these plants have a nice, colorful life together.
Here are some choices that will work well in our climate and soil conditions. I think pansies ae a must in season. Their little faces always bring a smile to a garden's face. There are also purple delphiniums, poppies, peonies, and the always elegant irises. If you want less purple brilliance in the garden, consider lavender. One of my favorite travel experiences was touring a large lavender field near Santa Fe, New Mexico. Purple flowers, in any shade, are a perfect companion in a garden.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.