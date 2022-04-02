Gardening with Micki: Qualls kick off new nursery venture

It seems inevitable that Wendy Qualls, and her husband Jack, would open a nursery near Muskogee. After all, Wendy’ father worked at Ozark Nursery near Tahlequah and also sold greenhouses. During her school years, Wendy once planted marigolds for a 4-H project. You might say “gardening in her genes.”
Now, she and Jack, who raises cattle, are in the process of creating Sunshine Nursery Too, with a planned opening April 1. Speaking recently to the Muskogee Garden Club, Wendy described the new venture at 3401 S. Cherokee Drive, as a “one-stop shopping” venture for anyone's seasonal garden needs. The Qualls live on 18 acres south of Muskogee, but only five acres are planted.
Wendy worked in the accounting field for 25 years before she and Jack decided to create the new nursery. It's been a full-scale project for the entire family with their children helping with computer issues. Wendy said she is a bit worried how their golden retriever is going to behave with visitors to the garden center.
Wendy left the accounting field because she and Jack “wanted to create a small business that could make a giant change in the community. We want to grow everything we can in our greenhouses, which have 2,000 square feet of growing space, even though the dirt's like clay, especially after a rain,” Wendy said.
Still, she invited the Garden Club members at her talk to visit any time, even before the opening. That day, Wendy was planting impatiens and other seasonal flowers, ordering potting soil, fertilizer and Texas compost.
The quest to open the new garden center is ambitious.
"| want to do fun things like a pumpkin patch,” she said. “We will do propagation for cuttings from trees and shrubs. Eventually, we will add landscape and design services. The possibilities are endless.”
The couple received advice for creating the business from Matthew Weatherbee, former Blossoms owner.
Meanwhile, Wendy is planting ferns, mums, peppers and pansies and creating hanging baskets for spring and summer gardening. She is also making her own potting soil recipe. She's loving this important and exciting career change in her life. Evidence? Her T-shirt noted “Plant Some Happiness.”
Micki J. Shelton is a Muskogee native and master gardener.
