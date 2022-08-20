Gardening with Micki: Residents, volunteers, students take part in community garden

There are seven community gardens in Muskogee and one of the best known is at the north end of the Martin Luther King Community Center, near downtown. That garden began as an after-school project involving fifth- and sixth-grade students from a nearby elementary school.
It was Derrick Reed’s idea to create the community garden. As a member of Muskogee’s City Council and the deputy director of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, he knew the idea might attract children who like to play in the dirt, while planting seeds and watching them grow.
“They planted peppers, tomatoes, fruits and they loved watermelon,” Reed recalls. “It was like magic to those kids,” whom he called “The Dream Team.” He worries that “youngsters growing up today may not have grandfathers to teach them the pleasures of gardening.”
Reed admits he did not grow up gardening.
“I just picked it up here at the Center,” he notes.
In March, 2012, he began involving adult volunteers. He created a fresh fruit/vegetable program, and 35 volunteers showed up to help.
“Some had shovels and hard hats and they even helped put up fencing to hold up wandering vines,” he recalled. “They were ready to work.”
With Reed’s leadership and the garden knowledge of Master Gardener Cedric Johnson, the program grew and flourished. Now, Master Gardener Julie McComb, who is vice chairman of the Parks and Recreation Board of Directors, is involved in helping educate the volunteers. Her husband, Stormie Rice, mows the Center’s grounds.
Julie is bound to be an inspiration to other gardeners. This year she has numerous plots in the garden, featuring Anaheim peppers, cantaloupe, corn, a raspberry bush, red okra, sweet and heat peppers, tomatoes and watermelon.
It’s easy to become a garden volunteer at the center. Every year from February through April, anyone who wants to grow flowers or vegetables can sign up for a plot. The garden rules are simple. Water and maintain whatever you’ve planted.
“I’ve noticed a particular interest in small space gardening among older residents," Reed said. "They may no longer have a large home garden but they are still interested in gardening.”
Proof that Reed enjoys gardening is a shovel standing against a wall in his office. It’s ready for action any day in this community garden.
Micki J. Shelton is a Muskogee native and master gardener.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.