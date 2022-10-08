Gardening with Micki: Small space gardening gratifying

For the late fall planting season, I’m into small space planting projects.
This is not the first time I’ve done small space gardening.
When I lived in Oklahoma City in a high-rise apartment, I had a perfect balcony for small space gardening. I chose that apartment on purpose because it had sunshine and shade on three sides of the balcony. My view included the State Capitol, downtown and an eastern view of OKC.
It wasn’t my first rodeo with small space gardening. I had previously lived in a small duplex in northwest OKC and I was lucky to have a neighbor couple who thought we should plant the tiny front yard together. Lucky for me, they knew much more about gardening than I did, at that time.
They taught me the value of small space gardening. The first thing I learned was how to grow small vegetables in big fat pots. They did what is called “succession” planting. You plant long and short season growing vegetables together in the same pot or bed, according to one of my favorite resources, “How To Cheat At Gardening and Yard Work.”
This is not rocket science in gardening. You plant long and short season vegetables together in the same row or bed. Author Jeff Bredenberg notes, “You can space the plants more closely together than usual since the short-term-crop will be removed by the time the one-term one needs its full complement of growing space. To me, it sounds like a great way to tuck in tiny seeds beside the big ones and utilize the garden area’s small space better. I’m trying it next spring.
Bredenberg notes, “The first vegetable of the pair is harvested before the second achieves its full growth.” As a caution, he adds, “Look for early-maturing varieties of the first vegetable in each pair to make sure they will be out of the ground by the time the second vegetable needs the space.” That makes good gardening sense to me.
To do succession planting, here are vegetables that do well with this method: radishes and cabbage, early cabbage and tomatoes, Chinese cabbage and eggplant, lettuce and turnips, radishes and beans — any kind. I call this “two for one” planting. I think it will work great for my two small garden spaces.
Micki J. Shelton is a Muskogee native and master gardener.
