Gardening with Micki: Spring planting just around the corner

This is definitely the “off season” for working in a garden. But just because it’s cold and dreary doesn’t keep us from planning our spring and summer gardens. The chilly days of winter are a perfect time to begin planning ahead for spring and summer garden themes you hope to create.
What is your first step? Soil preparation, using natural ingredients and adding organic fertilizer.
One source notes, “You may want to shake up the earth with some rototilling.”
RIght now is the time to plant larger trees and shade trees. March is also the perfect time to plant pansies. For me, those are a garden must. Their sweet faces and brilliant colors add so much personality and color to any garden. Mid to late April is the prime time to plant all other flowers.
Before planting your vegetable garden, have your soil tested at the County Extension Office at the Muskogee Fairgrounds. Vegetable gardens thrive when you mix your soil with mulch or mushroom compost, said author Jeff Bredenberg.
Other tips for spring planting;
Map out your garden on graph paper before you start to plant. Don’t forget to leave space for your plants to grow. They don’t appreciate being crowded. Seed packets are great sources for providing information on how much space to leave for your vegetables and flowers to grow safely.
One source suggests: “Look for opportunities to include colorful and tasty plants like Rainbow Swiss Chard and highly scented Old Roses. These two can live together comfortably in the same garden area.”
Always use native plants. They survive hot summers better.
Late spring is also when I like to tour some of Oklahoma’s public gardens. These are great places to “borrow” wise ideas for your own garden. Often when I’m lucky, there will be gardeners at work in these places and I’m not shy about engaging them in information about their plants. These impromptu conversations often yield great garden tips.
Of course, I start at home at Honor Heights Park, a Muskogee jewel. Tulsa’s Philbrook Museum gardens are another great source for garden ideas. Tulsa’s Linnaeus Teaching Garden and Rose Garden are worth a trip. So are the Botanical Gardens, west of Tulsa. There’s no lack of sources for gardening ideas in Oklahoma.
