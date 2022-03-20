Gardening with Micki: Sprucing up a small garden space

What to plant now? This is what | call the “in between time" for gardens and their caregivers.
Isn't that what gardeners are?
This is the best time of the year for perusing all those catalogs that seem to arrive, at just the right time, to tempt us for what to plant now for mid to late spring and early summer.
Walking my back lawn garden a few days ago, | saw a sea of barren areas begging for attention.
Some were under trees. Some were along the brick pathway outlining a large garden area created almost a decade ago.
In gardens, I'm all about first impressions. So, I've chosen to concentrate on that skinny brick-lined garden that was my compost pile throughout the winter. That was a very successful venture, even though it wasn't pretty. Now, I'm more interested in creating a colorful garden setting as frequent guests approach my front door.
I want tall flowers that will have the red brick wall as a backdrop for their blooms. There are so ‘many choices. | was leaning toward gladiolas, which are so dependable and have a long shelf life. But recent news reports mentioned sunflowers as the national flower of Ukraine. Given that frightful world situation, | decided to plant sunflowers, which always seem to have such a happy face. Besides, yellow is one of my favorite colors. Sunflowers will definitely complement the red brick wall and gray wood trim.
The sunflowers will face a hedge of greenery. To highlight the sunflowers, | want a contrast of size, shape and color in other flowers.
To complement and add contrast to the sunflowers, l plant crocus, always the first harbinger of spring, and purple pansies at their base, with their colorful purple and yellow faces. The pansies will certainly complement the sunflowers. l'll add a few iris or a little more variety in height in this small, rectangular front garden.
The pansies will definitely complement the iris and fit in comfortably with the sunflowers. For just a pop of color, l'll add a few red and purple tulips. Alyssum, a tiny delicate pristine white flower, will line the garden's front. I'll call this space my “coloring book” garden. | can't wait to plant this small garden.
Micki J. Shelton is a Muskogee native and master gardener.
