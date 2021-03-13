Gardening with Micki: Start planning now for spring gardening

It’s safe to say few gardeners have been gardening the past few weeks. The ground has been like an iceberg. The grass is a slippery slope. It still feels like winter most days so that is a perfect time to plan your summer garden. My spring changes in the four garden areas were planned on a chilly day last fall. Now, the tulip leaves are beginning to make a slight appearance.
Like most of us, I did not expect the recent cold snap and icy streets. Winter is when I most enjoy reading, not only mysteries, but anything pertaining to gardens. Of court, “The Garden in Winter,” featuring exquisite snow scenes, is a longtime favorite. Lately, I’ve been drawn to the “How To” garden books, and I can hardly wait for my copy of Martha Stewart’s new garden book to arrive.
This part of the waning winter season, headed toward spring and summer is when I love to read about the multiple promises nature offers for the warmer seasons. So, how do you get your garden ready for the summer season? Her are some suggestions from Breck’s, so well known for its colorful spring tulips, and “Gardening Made Easy,” by Better Homes & Garden.
• Remove fallen leaves and broken branches and aerate the soil. I had a friend who made the front lawn of my Oklahoma City townhouse look like it had chickenbox when he decided to aerate my soil. Now I know the value of that ugly process.
• Use good soil for new plants. If it crumbles in your hand, it’s ready to be worked.
• Feed your bulbs and perennials. They are forever hungry. Also, apply a good fertilizer.
• Replace worn-out essential garden tools, or buy several new ones appropriate for what you are planting.
• Wire your larger flowers with vinyl support rings to avoid drooping In lieu of wire, I use ribbons for a festive look. I collect ribbons, so there’s little expense.
• Finally, dress appropriately for garden work. Sun hats, rubber boots, long-sleeved white shirts and old jeans are perfect. I remember when my gardens were on a tour, it was a delightful parade of colorful sun hats.
