Gardening with Micki: The search for new plants

This is the perfect time for spring planting ... or considering what you might want to plant. The current garden catalogs and visits to area nurseries offer a wealth of ideas.
The biggest issue is not what to plant, but what is appropriate for your garden’s soil, sun and shade. I usually want everything I see in catalogs and area nurseries. That doesn’t work too well.
I favor perennials because they bloom in your garden several times. That saves money and time planting. I’m searching for new plants I haven’t featured before.
Five green apple trees still thrive on the West side garden. They were planted a decade ago as a feast for visiting birds. How do they know when the apples are ripe?
The Seedless Cottonwood tree is taller than I imagined. The Chinese Pistache never disappoints. The Redbud trees bloom on cue.
Yet, the quest for new garden faces always leads me on a search party. Since I have sun and shade areas, I like a mix of vibrant colors. I chose some Asiatic Lilies, which are great for naturalizing in perennial borders or formal plantings. They will be perfect for the skinny front garden.
Since the catalog offerings are in alphabetical order, I chose Astilbe next. This is a new plant for me. I liked the description of a plant with “massive feathery flower plumes in bright red, pink, lavender and white.”
I couldn’t resist the “Flower Power Perennial Blend.” These plants with four blooming colors welcome pollinators and have long bloom times. The verbiage was compelling: “Expect flowers all summer and for butterflies and more to visit.”
By this time I had only covered four catalog pages. I was sure I was crashing my floral budget. I’d already ordered Dahlias; I moved on to Oriental Lilies. There were six choices in brilliant colors. I chose a red and white striped version to contrast with other flowers that would join them. They looked like candy canes. These are hardy flowers and can withstand cold weather.
I’m a big fan of colorful gardens, with surprise colors that pop along a garden path. By this time, I had to close the catalog. The choices were just too exciting. But with a rainbow of surprise colors that will emerge early summer in my garden, I know there will still be time and money for fall planting.
Micki J. Shelton is a Muskogee native and master gardener.
