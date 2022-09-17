Gardening with Micki: Time for fall vegetable gardens

Recently, I went shopping to see what is available to create a fall vegetable garden. I didn’t spend any money or gas — yet. My shopping spree for creating this garden was achieved on my computer. The Internet did not disappoint. I encountered familiar vegetables as well as new unfamiliar ones to plant.
Most vegetables prefer full sun and adequate watering. They don’t like wet feet — theirs, not yours. Some are also picky about their soil. Best advice? Have your soil tested by the County Extension Office before you plant. One garden source notes: “Think of building good soil as your own private crop insurance.”
Another source suggests planting your veggie garden near your kitchen. I’ll plant two separate gardens: one in the skinny front walk area that was the compost pile — 30 steps from the kitchen. The other in a small grassy area near the back patio, adjacent to the kitchen.
This way, I can observe the rabbit and squirrel that live under the storage cottage and roam the rear garden. Recently, I was hosting friends for lunch when the squirrel looked in the kitchen door as if to ask, “What about me?”
There’s a smorgasbord of ideas about what veggies to grow in our climate. One of my favorite sources, “How To Cheat at Gardening,” suggests “Ask your gardening friends what works well for them.”
The author, Jeff Bredenberg, offers these other tips:
• Review garden catalogs or magazines designed for this region.
• Talk to Farmers Market or garden center staffs to learn what works well for them.
• Read seed packets and labels.
• Get rid of garden pests that carry diseases.
• Water well if planting in late fall.
• Plant rows should run east and west, so plants get southern exposure.
• Decide before planting what to do with your harvest — freeze, can or share with friends?
So, what will I plant? Veggies that grow well in our climate. I‘ll start from seeds so I can watch the veggies grow. Since I cook daily, I want a variety of choices. I’m a soup and salad fan, so I’ll plant Broccoli, Carrots, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Red and Green Peppers, Zucchini and for something new: Chinese Cabbage, Curly Kale, and Red Sails Lettuce. This will be fun. Tasty too!
Micki J. Shelton is a Muskogee native and master gardener.
