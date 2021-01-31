Gardening with Micki: Tips for Spring planting

What to plant now for your summer/early fall garden show? I’m wrestling with that seasonal question for that skinny front garden. I want it to be eye-catching for my neighborhood. I feel fortunate to live on a street where my neighbors care about their lawn. So I can’t disappoint them.
All of the front garden was well established when my home was purchased in 2012. Yet, the skinny garden has always been a problem. Having said “farewell” to those thorny evergreens, I can now plant flowers that will enhance the front entrance.
So here is the new garden plan. I’m only choosing perennials, although there are some annuals I really enjoy. Among those: Coleus, Morning Glories, Portulaca, Nasturtiums and Dusty Miller, which I like for its soft gray color. The perennials I’ve chosen are Columbine, Chrysanthemums, Hostas, and Heuchera, better known as Coral Bells. If there’s room, I’ll add a few ferns. Other plant possibilities include Cone Flowers, Gardenias, Oleander, Bougainvillea. Abelias, Amaryllis, Gardenias and definitely a Butterfly Bush, to attract those flighty creatures.
I’ve learned by trial and error to read the labels on plant packages and follow the planting directions. Every time I’ve planted by my own instincts it’s been a sure route to garden flops. I love this advice, especially for novice gardeners from noted garden author, Jeff Bredenburg. “If you can’t envision your favorite combination of flowers and colors, take some scissors to those seed packets or catalogs and lay them out artistically on a table and match them to your heart’s content. Your garden will prosper.”
Here are some other tips for seasonal plants, according to “How To Cheat At Gardening and Yard Work.” Jeff says, “Don’t overcrowd your summer or fall planting. The sanest approach to planting is accept the fact flower gardening is more art than science. Use plant information and your instinct to guide you. Some plants will grow like gang-busters; other varieties will struggle.”
I also like the advice to use shorter plants in the front of taller ones to avoid using string or stakes to ground the plants. Jeff says, “You’ll get a beautiful cottage garden look as the flowers mingle.” My “Gardening Made Easy” book also notes: “Fall flowers add new color and excitement to your garden.” Happy planting!
