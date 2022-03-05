Gardening with Micki: Tomatoes a welcome addition to gardens

I never knew tomatoes had their own fan clubs until recently. Almost daily, I receive emails about several area tomato fan clubs, as well as those from the National Tomato Society. Those groups have given tomatoes a heritage and culinary stature I never knew existed. These groups share photos of their best tomato specimens, and occasionally, the flops in their crops. How did they find me?
Growing up in Muskogee, my paternal grandmother, Emma, grew tomatoes in our small garden on East Side Boulevard. It's now a vacant lot. I often helped her choose "just the right tomato" for summer salads. Since I cook daily for a neighborhood friend, my kitchen cupboards are filled with canned tomatoes, sauces and soups. Fresh tomatoes wait in line for salads or sandwiches on my kitchen counter. There is nothing better than a plump, ripe tomato just waiting to enhance a meal.
I learned a lot about tomatoes when I was a house sitter for a few years for a family in Carmel, California. I visited the area Farmers Markets and I saw how proud vendors were of their big, juicy ruby red tomatoes. I also discovered yellow, green and purple tomatoes there.
My fondest encounter with tomatoes was on a trip to southern Italy. The patio dining area offered a grand view of the hosts' large tomato farm. The menu was definitely tomato based — a savory tomato soup with rice, salad and for the main course, sliced red, yellow and purple tomatoes and various sauces for seasoning. Home baked bread, olives from a neighboring farm and fresh fruit were dining companions. Tiny fresh apple cakes and rich Italian coffee were the finale to an amazing luncheon experience for our tour group of 28 people from around the world.
Recently, I've received even more emails from tomato support groups. Their comments reveal a variety of experiences with tomatoes. I'm familiar with the health benefits as a nutritional supplement. Now, I'm learning about growing tomatoes.
Pick a spot to grow them, providing six to eight hours of sunlight. Use a trellis to keep the plants off the ground. Water often. Pick them when ripe. Then enjoy the delicious fruits of your labor in the tomato garden. Share your crop with friends whenever possible.
Micki J. Shelton is a Muskogee native and master gardener.
