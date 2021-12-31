Gardening with Micki: Trees benefit the planet

Just when I thought I had planted too many trees for my back garden, I received the 2022 Oklahoma Tree Survey, created by the Arbor Day Foundation. Actually, I didn’t personally plant any of the trees in the back, sides or front gardens. I just pointed to the garden crew and said, “Put it here” or “Put it there.”
The survey noted only 2 percent of the Oklahoma population was “invited” to participate in this survey. So I felt obligated to respond. Of course a “donation” was suggested. This column is my “donation” to furthering the need for trees. In return, I am to receive two each of Flowering Crabapples, Washington Hawthorns and Crepe Myrtles, as well as three Eastern Redbuds and White Dogwoods.
I definitely will need a larger yard. The list of what I will receive sounded like the end to one of my favorite songs — “and a partridge in a pear tree.” Other teasers included a copy of “The Tree Book,” a complimentary membership to the Arbor Day Foundation, personalized calendar, bookmarks and mailing labels. The survey was designed to discover how Oklahomans feel about trees.
Of course, at this time of year, most people have thrown away the live Christmas tree; its life is over. I appreciate what my colleague on this page, David Hillock, suggested: keep the tree outside a while longer; add strings of popcorn or cranberries to delight visiting birds.
Here’s what the Arbor Day Foundation finds special about trees:
• Trees clean the air and protect our drinking water.
• They cool our neighborhoods and shelter our homes so we use less energy.
• They add value to our homes and lives.
• Trees help combat climate change.
Among the interesting questions were “Have you ever climbed a tree?” “Did you ever collect leaves, acorns or pine cones for a school project?” “Do you ever relax in the shade of a tree?”
Here’s what the Arbor Day Foundation finds so special about trees: “They are critically needed, not only for clean air and healthy drinking water, but for bird habitats and a climate that is livable. In a time of anxiety, we’re seeing widespread support for trees — a symbol of hope when the world needs it most.”
Micki J. Shelton is a Muskogee native and master gardener.
