Gardening with Micki: Trees create shady garden paradise

It's hard to remember that when my late husband and I purchased this home in June of 2012, there was only one lone rather sickly tree in the back lawn. Our Realtor helped us out with the gift of a $5 Cherry Laurel tree from Lowe's. Now it's decorated with colorful metallic balls during every Christmas season.
That tree was barely a seedling then. Now it is the centerpiece of the back lawn and is taller than the house. There were no shrubs or flowers. What's a garden without flowers? Worse, the entire lawn was riddled with the burrows moles had created as they held their underground rendezvous in our lawn.
I came face to face with one of those ugly creatures one morning and we had quite a battle. I won the fight thanks to the hoe I had in my hand. Slowly all the moles went away ... probably next door since moles pay no attention to fence lines.
That began the quest to have a tree-filled back lawn. I took garden cues from my late interior designer friend, Charles Faudree, whose design motto was always "too much is never enough."
Now there are a dozen trees, including Redbuds, Magnolias, a tall lanky Seedless Cottonwood and my favorite, a delicate Chinese Pistache I first discovered on a long ago press trip to China. A Dutch Elm arrived with no invitation, too. The hydrangea bush morphed into a tree.
Three apple trees in the mini-orchard provide fruit for all the birds that fly in to visit. Leaf-laden branches from two ancient trees on the other side of the back fence also provide cover in what has become a shady garden paradise.
Of course, all that shade has made a difference in the Bermuda grass, so I've learned to choose several kinds of ground cover. Vines like Cypress, Morning Glories and Clematis work well, too. The clematis bloomed last week, a nice, pleasant garden surprise as we move into the spring blooming season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.