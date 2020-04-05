Almost as soon as the spring daffodils begin to wither on their gangly stems, my two tulip trees emerge in bloom. They are another reminder from nature a new garden season is fast approaching.
This tree was foreign to me until 20014. I discovered it in a mail order seed catalog with a tiny photograph. Having always had an affinity for tulips, given my long connection with frequent trips to Holland, anything pertaining to tulips was quite engaging to me.
I thought, “If one tulip tree for the front lawn would be great, I must also plant another to see from my kitchen window, overlooking the back lawn. So I ordered two. When they arrived in my mail box, their tiny branches seemed so fragile. When planted, they looked like stick figures badly misplaced in a nature painting.
I was certain that was not money well spent. Creating gardens is not an inexpensive pastime. I checked on them occasionally, almost reluctantly. They were a reminder of a possible bad garden investment. Winter tried to morph into spring. Then there was the threat of a winter storm with ice or snow. I grabbed a sheet to cover them, not realizing it was one of those expensive 400 thread count sheets made of Egyptian cotton.
Of course, the tiny tulip tree branches survived. Holland-based garden elements are so resilient. Their annual tulip crop is testimony to that. I thought maybe it was time to relent and pay better attention to the tulip tree seedlings.
I fertilized them sparingly, not certain they would ever satisfy my garden plan. I’m sure I watered them begrudgingly, seeing the dollar signs on the water bill. Then spring came and even those tiny branches produced a few magical pink, magenta and white blooms.
How did these seedlings manage to defy my indifference toward them? Like a tug of war between plant and planter, these seedlings persevered. By 2015, I began to realize the investment was worthy. Neighbors commented on their emerging beauty.
Now, five years later, both tulip trees are thriving. They are permanent assets in both front and back lawns. I have no way to apologize for my skepticism about their worth, except to water, feed and prune them with regularity … and appreciate their beauty.
