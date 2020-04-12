Gardening with Micki: Turnbulls' garden grown for different uses

Gardens don’t always sprout with a logical beginning.
That’s how it was for Pam and John Turnbull, whose garden on Harris Road is now a showplace for the couple’s gardening endeavors. “John wanted a property with room for a horse barn,” Pam recalls. The three-acre setting, with a country-style home built in the 1970s, was the perfect location.
They bought the home in 2006 and Pam distinctly remembers, “White gravel was everywhere. That had to go.” They remodeled the home in stages, always creating new garden areas almost every planting season. They planted trees, now aging gracefully, in the front area as a buffer from rural traffic noise.
The horse barn was one of the first improvements, although they no longer shelter horses. Pam does praise the value of horse manure as a perfect garden additive. The Turnbulls are inventive when it comes to repurposing garden areas. A potting shed was one of the first utilitarian areas John built. Pea gravel was used to line the driveway that curves toward the red barn.
As the garden was being developed, it was the setting for three family weddings. “After that, I wanted to create a vegetable garden,” Pam says. John created a dry stream bed in the back lawn as a water source for a variety of seasonal vegetables. Moneywort was planted in the front lawn to replace invasive Bermuda grass.
Pam begins her spring/summer gardening ritual in March. She avidly pulls weeds, trims shrubs and checks the health of her Annabelle hydrangeas and other spring/summer blooming plants. She enhances the compost pile using living and deceased elements as fertilizer. John also created a burn pile for leaves from their garden as well as those of their neighbors. The ashes enhance the compost.
She divides the perennials, sprays the crepe myrtles for insects and disease and awaits the blooms of tulips and pansies, insuring a colorful spring show. Within the past few years she created a shade bed and butterfly garden under the weeping willow, gracing the front lawn.
Four years ago, Pam began growing her tomato crop in straw bales, a fitting subject for a Master Gardener program she hosted. As she took me on a recent garden tour, she noted. “I have different ‘rooms’ in my garden and I like them all.”
