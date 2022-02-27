Gardening with Micki: What not to plant

Be careful what you plant!
That was the warning the Muskogee Garden Club members received at their recent meeting. Guest speaker Pam Sharp was the bearer of that shocking news. And she wasn’t kidding.
What the gardeners learned was some plants are terrorists in a garden. She called these misbehaving plants “invasive species.” She noted there are 50,000 such plants, but discussed those most common to Oklahoma gardeners.
“Water Hyacinth is beautiful, but deadly,” she said. “It’s a world wide invader. It gets into parks and lakes and depletes the oxygen’s water content. It’s a breeding ground for malaria and cholera, especially in third world countries. It’s also a great cover for crocodiles.”
“Eastern Red Cedar was planted in the 1800s as a windbreak for homes on the open prairies,” she said. “They are a fire hazard and a huge drain on natural water resources. Oklahoma State University is doing research, discovering how to extract the poison from these trees.
The Granulate Ambrosia Beetle is another garden culprit that can wreck havoc in your garden. “Its females bore into a plant and their fungus can cause a tree to rot and die.” Ouch!
Bradford Pears, which thrive in Oklahoma, are another tree to avoid planting. “They need to be outlawed. They shade out early blooming wildflowers that some native animals feast on,” Pam said. “They are also a drain on water resources for some wildlife and can create a nightmare during storms.”
Kudzu was another garden foe Pam mentioned. “It is so beautiful but so invasive it can swallow up a tree,” she said. In spite of some of these plants’ tendency for wreaking havoc on humans and their gardens, Pam noted many of today’s basic medicines came from plants.
“And then there’s Bamboo,” Pam said. “Be very particular about where you plant bamboo. It’s hard to root out.” There were numerous nods of agreement from those in the meeting who had bad experiences with bamboo. “Bermuda grass also can be invasive,” she said.
Pam had one final dart to close her talk. “Most of the invasive plants have been spread by the horticulture industry,” she said. Read the labels on plants you buy. Be careful what you plant.
Micki J. Shelton is a Muskogee native and master gardener.
