Joan Wilcoxen and her husband, Eddie, have been decorating their gardens with a variety of yard art for as long as they can remember.
When Joan Wilcoxen spoke to the Muskogee Garden Club members recently, she shared a variety of artistic experiences that have enhanced their Tenkiller Lake-side garden in Cherokee County. The range of ideas from found objects, sculpture and handmade items they have adapted to their garden was quite impressive.
They began their garden decorating at their previous home in Altus before moving to the Tahlequah area several years ago to be closer to family. Their current garden is filed with a variety of trees, shrubs and flowers, all decorated with found or handmade objects others might have tossed as worthless.
Joan shared how she and Eddie can see beyond a tired garden ornament to make it beautiful and useful again. No small feat, but they love the challenge of taking any existing garden feature and enhancing its beauty and worth.
Their numerous garden renovation projects have embellished the creative spirit and whimsical character of their hillside garden, which slopes down to an edge of Tenkiller Lake, providing a soothing and contrasting view from their garden. Having enjoyed lunch at their home and toured the garden several years ago, it was fun to see the delightful features they have added, even an outdoor kitchen.
Its perfect for entertaining friends and family who live nearby.
For those curious and serious gardeners eager to adapt Joan's artistic ideas, she gave excellent advice about products that work well for creating sculptures and garden ideas that will survive Oklahoma's ever-changing weather. Among those products were caulking and wood glues, as well as solvents and cement.
She and Eddie have also used weatherproof paper and fabrics for garden and home accessories.
The result of Joan's artistic talents and Eddie's skillful construction abilities has created an impressive flower and vegetable garden. It also features a clever variety of garden characters and accessories, accenting the existing trees and shrubs that enhance this lakeside setting.
There are also magical make-believe alligators and peacocks, cranes, even sleeping angels. It's impossible to tour this garden without appreciating the talent and creative humor this couple shares as they continue to enrich their garden.
Micki J. Shelton is a Muskogee native and master gardener.
