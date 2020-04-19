While sitting with a long-time friend on the deck overlooking his garden in Oklahoma City, our conversation turned to the wisteria that had wound its way along the top of the deck’s roof. I remember when he built the deck 15 years ago and watched his enthusiasm with the first wisteria blooms.
It’s one of the most popular of vining plants and takes its place in the garden world with other vining perennials including Virginia Creeper, Boston and English Ivy, Bougainvillea and Dutchman’s Pipe. Among the well-known annual vining plants are Hyacinth Bean, Cardinal Climber, Cypress Vine, Sweet Pea and Cup and Saucer Vine, surely one of the most curious names for any plant.
Other well-known vines are Morning Glories, Black-Eyed Susans, Trumpet Vine and Honeysuckle. In the climbing Clematis family, popular choices are the pink-striped Nelly Mosers, purple Jackmans and the all-white Sweet Autumns. Among favorite tropical vines are Mandevillla, Flowering Jasmine and the exotic Passion Flower. Gardeners who love these flowers suggest planting two compatible breeds, in different colors, for a great nature show.
It was easy to enjoy our conversation with the wisteria twisting and winding its way above the comfortable deck with a great view of the small garden. Their sweet scent also was pleasant.
As the afternoon waned and it was almost time for sunset, my friend mentioned there are some drawbacks to planting wisteria. Its wood is thick and tangled, so pruning is not easy. Wisteria is also so pervasive. This plant couldn’t follow a road map if you gave it one. It wanders in any direction it wants. Talk about a clinging vine. Wisteria is the epitome of that description.
As we talked, my friend, a travel writer, brought to my memory a Saturday morning when I was having coffee at a friend’s home. A huge crash in her back lawn was heard throughout the neighborhood. The sight was surprising and frightful. The wisteria that had draped so elegantly and gracefully over her back privacy fence had toppled the fence with no warning. The fence was on the ground. Wisteria blooms were flying through the air.
The garden advice? Be very careful where you park this beautifully deceptive and wandering plant.
