Gardening with Micki: With plants, timing is everything

Pete Carson and his grandfather have provided plants for Muskogee residents for 75 years. When he was introduced as the guest speaker for a recent Muskogee Garden Club meeting, he was called “a staple” in Muskogee’s garden community.
Even though Carson said his grandfather “only grew vegetables,” his talk revealed his appreciation for the foundation his grandfather created for Carson’s plant nursery business.
Now, years later after his grandfather died, Carson describes his work as a seven-day-a-week job.
“My daughter, who turned 13 September 5, recently asked me, 'Why do you do what you do?'”
For Garden Club members, it was evident Carson loves what he does. He knows exactly when, what and where to plant each new season and laughed.
“Plants never know what day it is,” he said.
Carson’s timeline for when to start growing plants is exact.
“We are at the tail end of the growing season right now,” he said. “But for the past two weeks, I’ve been planting poinsettias in 100-degree weather. I start thinking about poinsettias in January. Some cuttings come from Central America. Others arrive from all over the country by Federal Express.’’
He deals with the largest seed companies in the country, including Ball and Burpee.
“I have to pay attention to the environment to stay on schedule,” he said.
Last winter’s surprise snow had the potential to create havoc with his planting schedule for spring flowers. However, he has greenhouses with protective heating and cooling systems that thwart nature’s unpredictable whims.
“In gardening, there’s no room or margin for error,” Carson said.
Carson will start planting his spring crop of flowers in January. “Growing is all about the ability to adjust to the environment I can‘t control,” he noted. “I’m a grumpy gardener, and I’m always looking at the finish date.”
That’s when the market area of Carson’s greenhouses are flush with rows of a variety of flowers and greenery. When in bloom, the greenhouses are a technicolor plant parade worth visiting.
And what does Carson do for rest and relaxation when all the plants are in bloom and shoppers are selecting plants for their spring and summer gardens? Carson laughed.
“By June 1, I want to be on the golf course!”
Micki J. Shelton is a Muskogee native and Master Gardener.
