Gardening with Micki: Yard By Yard program practices urban conservation

There’s a garden revolution happening in Oklahoma. It started in Oklahoma City, spread to Tulsa; now it’s coming to Muskogee. It’s a quiet revolution, happening in your garden, and it’s sponsored by the Muskogee County Conservation District. It’s called “Yard By Yard,” and you can join this community resilience program, if you wish.
The program, endorsed by the Papilion in Honor Heights Park, is designed to help gardeners improve their soil, conserve water and maintain a pest free lawn. That means no use of synthetic herbicide, pesticide or pre-emergent applications.
Yard By Yard hopes to involve citizens who will implement urban conservation practices that promote clean water and local recycling that will positively impact their neighborhood. It’s called “do the right thing” for your neighborhood.
“The Yard By Yard program is part of our mission to maintain a butterfly habitat and follow earth friendly practices,” said Katherine Coburn, Papilion director.
Cathy Cheadle, Tulsa, is directing the Muskogee project, which follows four guidelines concerning soil, water, food and habitat:
SOIL: Requires the use of organic mulch and a compost amenable to capturing organic material that adds moisture to the soil.
WATER: This category suggests xeriscaping or planting heat-tolerant plants that use very little water. An efficient irrigation system that uses rain water is a necessity. This guideline suggests efficient irrigation equipment, such as rain barrels to capture rain water, or rain water waste to infiltrate soil.
FOOD: This category suggests planting vegetable and herb gardens, the use of cover crops or the presence of fruit producing produce, trees or shrubs. The guidelines also note the integration of grazing or pasture animals such as chicken or goats. The maintenance of honeybee hives for producing honey is also recommended.
HABITAT: This guideline begs for the most attention. It suggests the use of well-adapted plants and the use of milkweed to attract Monarch butterflies. Other criteria includes reducing or eliminating invasive plants in your landscape. It also mentions eliminating lawn or turf grass. However, functional and flowering lawn species, like clover, are protected and not mowed.
Planting diversity provides nectar and pollen for wildlife during the growing season is among the guidelines. Creating bee hotels, birdhouses or bat boxes is another idea. There’s no prize for participating in Yard By Yard — just a sign in your yard that says you care about the environment.
