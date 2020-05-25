Gardening with Micki: Zinnias — So dependable

Long after the precious pansies have made a graceful exit from your garden, it’s time to think about flowers that can handle summer’s unpredictable hot weather. If you are looking for a truly dependable summer flower, zinnias are one of your safest buys. They are always pretty and their range of vivid, cheerful colors is pleasing to any gardener’s eye.
Besides those advantages, zinnias are one of the hardest-working flowers in any garden. I use them in big flower pots at the entrance and on the main backyard patio. I like the fact they are prolific bloomers and they just always look happy in my four garden areas. Even though they are annuals, they seem to last longer and have a more extended growing season than other summer plants. There is a zinnia grower in Okmulgee who has developed a perennial zinnia. I’m tracking him down for a future story.
Usually, I start zinnias from their seeds, which are shaped like arrowheads, a historical theme familiar to Oklahomans. Sometimes, though, I just buy them at nurseries for summer luncheon table flowers.
I especially appreciate the versatility of zinnias. They look well at the base of a garden feature with other towering plants. The dwarf version of zinnias only grow about four feet tall. I often plant those at the base of my iris bed.
What I also love about zinnias is their compatibility with other plants. They do well in the garden with dahlias, marigolds, asters and petunias, one of my favorite small flowers. Another plus — some plants like to travel in your garden. You plant them and they show up elsewhere. Not zinnias. They bring no suitcase to the garden. That is a real asset if you are precise about where you expect your plants to bloom where they are planted.
They are also as happy in the vegetable garden as they are in a floral haven. A few plants tucked in between a variety of veggies makes an interesting and colorful garden portrait. Those veggies are tasty when cooked in butter, apple juice and seasonings. Another advantage to planting zinnias is their service as pollinators. Bees, butterflies and insects love feasting on zinnias, thus enhancing their important role in the floral kingdom.
