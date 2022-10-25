Costumed creatures of all kinds are expected at Boo-nanza this Saturday in downtown Muskogee.
"Whether you want spooky fun, trick-or-treating, carnival games, the chance to look at cars from the Cruis'n Angels Car Club, shop at open downtown retailers, or the opportunity to listen to live music," said Courtney Graham, Main Street Muskogee executive director. "Boo-nanza will have something for the whole family to enjoy."
Boo-nanza runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. along Elgin and South Main streets. Neighbors Building Neighborhoods partners with Main Street Muskogee to present the annual festival.
Graham said live music, food trucks and a car show will be along Main Street. Retailers and restaurants along Main will have extended hours during the event, she said.
"We have some exciting food truck options this year, ranging from classic burgers and hot dogs to turkey legs and nachos," she said. "We will also have pineapple whip, sweet treats, the chance to sample the flavors of Thai cuisine."
Nearly 40 businesses and vendors will have treats for trick-or-treaters.
The fun follows along Elgin. About 40 nonprofit groups, churches and school groups will offer games and treats at the NBN carnival, said Julie Ledbetter, NBN development director.
Zombie Zumba, a crowd favorite in 2021, will perform a street dance on Depot Green.
A costume contest for all ages and dog breeds will be at 7:30 p.m.
Last year's event drew several thousand people, Ledbetter said.
"I think people like that it's downtown," she said. "They love that it's a holiday that they can dress up. And they like that it's free."
Street closure on Main and Elgin will begin around 4 p.m. for vendor and food-truck set-up. No candy will be handed out.
Door-to-door trick-or-treating in Muskogee neighborhoods will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday.
If you go
WHAT: Boo-Nanza.
WHEN: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Costume Contest at 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Along Elgin Street between Third and Main Street, South Main Street from Elgin to Broadway.
ADMISSION: Free.
