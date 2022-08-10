Get familiar with your local farmers market

OKLAHOMA CITY — Shape Your Future, a program of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET), is providing Oklahomans with information and resources to take advantage of the state’s abundant local produce during National Farmers Market Week, Aug. 7-13.
From locally grown fruits and vegetables to dairy, grains and meat, the state’s many farmers markets can provide the foundation for a healthy diet for all Oklahomans.
“Farmers markets play a critical role in the development of sustainable local food systems, providing Oklahomans with numerous options for healthy eating throughout the year,” said Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director. “They also provide valuable opportunities to connect with neighbors and support our local economies.”
Shape Your Future’s farmers market webpage (shapeyourfutureok.com/healthy-recipes/farmers-markets/) is a comprehensive resource to assist Oklahomans in making the most of their local farmers market experience.
Here are a few of the resources from Shape Your Future:
• An interactive map makes it easy to find farmers markets near you.
• Our list of farmers market tips and helpful videos provides essential information for both beginners and frequent visitors.
• Encourage kids to get involved with FREE farmers market scavenger hunt guides.
• Turn your farmers market ingredients into delicious meals with our list of healthy recipes.
• For the freshest Oklahoma produce, download the “what’s in season” flyer.
• Promote your local farmers market with downloadable signs.
Many Oklahoma farmers markets accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Shape Your Future also offers a helpful video about the process. In addition, Double Up Oklahoma, a statewide healthy food incentive program, is doubling the purchasing value (up to $20 per day) of federal SNAP benefits at participating farmers markets, allowing users to extend their food budgets for healthy, local produce.
For more resources, tips and ideas on living healthy for all Oklahomans, visit ShapeYourFutureOK.com.
