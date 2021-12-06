Youngsters decorated gingerbread houses with marshmallow shingles, sugar wafer planks and frosting mortar at Gingerbread Land, held Saturday at Eight Ten Ranch and Cattle Co. The event, which raised funds for Fostering Hope, featured 150 gingerbread houses. They were decorated by children of ticket-buyers as well as those served by Fostering Hope. The program seeks to help children placed in foster care.
Gingerbread Land proceeds benefit foster children
69, a resident of Haskell, OK passed Monday, November 15, 2021. Service of Memory, Sunday, December 5th, 2:00 p.m., Precious Memories Chapel/House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee. The family has been cared for by House of Winn Funeral Home-Muskogee.
age 63 of Pryor, OK. Heavy Equipment Operator. Died Thursday, November 25th, 2021 in Pryor, OK. Visitation Monday, December 6th, 2021 from 12:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home. Graveside memorial at a later date.
88, Fort Gibson, AT&T Communication Tech, passed away 12/01/2021. Viewing, 12PM-5PM Monday 12/06/2021 at Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Service 12:30PM Tuesday 12/07/2021 Fort Gibson First Baptist Church. Online condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
85, Farm wife, passed away Thursday, December 02, 2021. Graveside memorial service will be held 2 pm, Monday, December 06, 2021 at South Bethel Cemetery in Braggs, OK. Cornerstone Funeral Home
