Youngsters decorated gingerbread houses with marshmallow shingles, sugar wafer planks and frosting mortar at Gingerbread Land, held Saturday at Eight Ten Ranch and Cattle Co. The event, which raised funds for Fostering Hope, featured 150 gingerbread houses. They were decorated by children of ticket-buyers as well as those served by Fostering Hope. The program seeks to help children placed in foster care. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you