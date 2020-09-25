Late September draws scores of arts and crafts shoppers to the Lake Tenkiller area, and this year, Gore Chamber of Commerce seeks to attract them.
The chamber will host Autumn Fest today through Sunday at the Steve Owens Sports Complex, east of Main and Railroad streets.
Chamber Secretary Linda Bighorse said about 32 vendors signed up for the Fest by Thursday.
"We've got wind chimes, boutiques with clothing and jewelry, people selling T-shirts, baked goods," Bighorse said. "We have people that do wood turning, metal art."
There also will be food trucks set up at Fifth and Main streets, she said.
"Gore has five restaurants, so this time of year, they're pretty packed," Bighorse said. "We have brought in five food trucks."
The Fin & Feather Resort at Lake Tenkiller has held a Fall Festival for more than 50 years. Recent festivals drew around 170 vendors, filling three buildings, plus 100 tents. Nearby residents and churches often had sales and flea markets to attract some of the festival crowds.
This year's Fin & Feather Fall Festival was postponed this year out of concern for COVID-19 and was rescheduled to Sept. 24-26, 2021.
"Gore has been packed because of Fin & Feather for years," Bighorse said. "Fin & Feather just kept getting so big, and everything kind of streamed into Gore. So, when the Fin canceled this year, we had a lot of phone calls and had businesses calling in wanting to know what we can do as a chamber. So we set up booths at the sports complex."
The sports complex has ample space to spread out and keep a safe distance, Bighorse said.
"We're using what is a soccer field," she said. "We marked off 40 spaces. We've got four rows, and each row is 20 feet apart, and each tent is six feet apart."
Several vendors also will wear masks and gloves and offer hand sanitizer, she said.
Bighorse said chamber officials figured Autumn Fest could be a good local event for the future.
If you go
WHAT: Autumn Fest.
WHO: Gore Chamber of Commerce.
WHEN: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
WHERE: Steve Owens Sports Complex, 329 Steve Owens Road, Gore.
ADMISSION: Free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.