People of all ages can join in the singing at Plumb Theater's Gospel Fest this month.
"We're going to have people singing from ages 1 1/2 to 85," theater owner Mattie Maloy said.
Plumb Theater near Longtown will host its ninth annual Gospel Fest on Sept. 23-24.
One of the groups is Gospel Cousins, which includes Aspyn Mullins, who is 1 1/2 years old.
"She doesn't do much singing yet," said the girl's father Nate Mullins.
Nate Mullins, who lives in the McClain County town of Goldsby, said Gospel Cousins features six cousins, all 7 years old or younger. Some live near Denton, Texas, and some live near Talihina.
"Every time we're able to get together, they sing, whether it's a family singing during the holidays or at church," he said, adding that the Plumb Theater Gospel Fest will be their first public performance.
"You'll feel a youthful enthusiasm," Mullins said. "They like to sing. They're not too shy on the stage. They like to be up there."
Theater owner Mattie Maloy said Gospel Fest will feature five hours of gospel each evening. Acts include Crystal River, the Alton Trio, Travelin' Upright. Two groups share a similar name, the Saved by Grace Trio and Saved by Grace Ministry.
"They can expect southern gospel, a little bit of country gospel, and there's going to be a little bit of bluegrass gospel in there. The Alton Trio does quite a bit of bluegrass, actually," Maloy said. "Crystal River does a lot of southern gospel, they do almost all southern gospel. When Travelin' Upright comes, it's going to be southern gospel and country gospel."
Admission is $10 per night or $15 for both nights. People are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs. Five tarps will provide shade during the outdoor event.
Hangin 8 BBQ in Eufaula will have a food truck, she said.
The festival attracts 100 to 200, but there is room outside for many more, Maloy said.
"I've got two and a half acres out there," she said. "We're expecting more this year because the last two years, everyone was pretty scared of the COVID."
The COVID-19 pandemic did not keep Plumb Theater from hosting the outdoor festival.
"We have not missed one year," Maloy said, adding that she already is planning for a big 10th anniversary show in 2023.
"I'm going to really bust the budget next year," she said.
WHAT: Gospel Fest.
WHEN: Gates open 3 p.m., performances begin 4 p.m. Sept. 23-24.
WHERE: Plumb Theater, 16505 Oklahoma 9 East, Eufaula.
ADMISSION: $10 per day; $15, both days.
