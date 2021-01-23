A Muskogee native hopes the community can be COVID-safe and ready for praise and worship by late February.
A Gospel Festival is set for 6 p.m. Feb. 20 at Muskogee Civic Center. Advance tickets are $5 and are available on Eventbrite. Admission will be $10 at the door.
"The main thing is just bringing us together in unity, and allowing a safe place to praise and worship," said Shameka Wilkerson, event organizer.
Wilkerson said she's working to make sure the event will be held safely against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"We have the arena, so there's plenty of space to social distance," she said. "We will have plenty of space to social distance, and we will be asking everybody to wear their mask."
Performers include LaCretia Logan, who recently put out a gospel CD, and the Muskogee praise group Instrumental.
Praise dancer Syreeta Moore also will participate.
Wilkerson said praise dancing "is a way to express lyrics through dance."
"She will put together a performance through song," Wilkerson said. "It's kind of like mime work, but it's in a spiritual concept."
Show emcees are Pastor Sandra Givens of Coweta and Muskogee minister Shawn Wilkerson, Shameka's cousin.
Shameka Wilkerson said about 130 people came for the December 2019 festival, which featured artists from Muskogee, Tulsa and Oklahoma City. That festival was free.
"I kind of felt it was a good way to end the year and start a new year," she said, recalling that highlights included "just having the performers there and putting on the praise and worship. The worship was amazing, and just bringing something to Muskogee that hasn't been brought to Muskogee."
A second festival, originally scheduled for December 2020, was postponed to February because of high numbers of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma.
Wilson said she prays that COVID cases would subside by then.
"The concept is the same," she said about this year's festival. "We have perhaps 13 performers this year, some new who weren't there in 2019."
Live2Love, a Tulsa women's empowerment organization, will present the festival. Wilkerson said she hopes to have Muskogee meetings eventually.
If you go
WHAT: Gospel Festival.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Feb. 20.
WHERE: Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St.
ADMISSION: $5 in advance, tickets available on Eventbrite; $10 at the door.
