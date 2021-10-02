Three gospel groups will share the good news in their own styles during the Southern Gospel Celebration.
The Ruckmans, the Bilderbacks and the Williamsons will perform at 6 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Connors State College Fine Arts Auditorium in Warner.
Misty Ruckman said concert-goers can experience "high-energy, sincere and anointed messages through song."
"Each group is composed of musicians who love the Lord and use their talents to bless others," Ruckman said.
The Ruckmans' set features favorite old hymns such as "Victory in Jesus," "In the Garden" and "Oh, I Want to See Him." There also will be newer songs, such as "Come and See" by Lisa Williamson and "He Cares for My Soul" by Wanda Switzer.
"The Ruckmans are very proud of our talented live band featuring Tony Ruckman from Warner on the keyboard, Seth Williams from Dutch Mills, Arkansas, on the bass, Tommy Wilson from Van Buren, Arkansas, on the drums, and Rick Perkins from Webbers Falls on the steel guitar," Misty Ruckman said. "We believe that God has blessed us with all the right people to do the job He has called us to do, which is to share the gospel message through music."
She said her husband, Tony Ruckman, has been involved with southern gospel most of his life.
"Tony learned to sing harmony at the age of 5 and began playing piano at the age of 11," she said. "When he was 16, Kenny Hinson of the singing Hinsons invited him to join the Hinsons on the road as a piano player for the group. Tony decided to stay at home and finish high school but he has traveled playing and singing southern gospel music for most of his life."
Misty Ruckman said she and alto Jan Stephens have gone to church together for 20 years.
The Bilderbacks have been singing across America, including in Silver Dollar City, county fairs and churches, Ruckman said.
The Williamsons began singing as a family in 1969. The Williamsons have produced more than a dozen recordings. Several of their songs have reached the Singing News Top 10, a major chart for Southern Gospel radio.
The group was nominated in the top 10 for Best New Mixed Group in the Singing News Fan Awards.
Van Buren radio station general manager Bruce Park will emcee the celebration.
WHAT: Gospel Celebration.
WHEN: 6 p.m. Oct. 29.
WHERE: Connors State College Fine Arts Auditorium, 700 College Road, Warner.
ADMISSION: Free. Love offering will be taken.
