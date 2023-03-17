Whether with sticks, LED lights or projections, the Gospel Light Crew continues to seek new tech ways to share the gospel.
"Teaching the Bible doesn't have to be strictly reading. You can do it in fun ways and better ways," said Sierra VanGordon, 16, who performs with the Crew.
The group will combine drama with technology in Best of Gospel Light Crew, 7 p.m. Friday at Meadowbrook Baptist Church. The show also will host God's Army Drum Corps of Haskell.
Crew director Darla Rogers said Meadowbrook has had a drama team for at least 25 years. Over the years, the productions added more technology, including flashlights and video boxes with LED lights. Performers also have donned black suits with strings of lights to perform against black backgrounds.
This year, the crew will incorporate projection mapping, which can overlap video onto any surface and can fit images onto a 3-D model of a surface. The team now uses it as a backdrop.
"It allows us to put a video that wraps around the back to help make it a little clearer," Rogers said. "Our hope is to do strictly projection mapping."
The program gives the illusion of being interactive, she said.
"We have something recorded that plays back, our kids have to know where to be and when," Rogers said. "One of my kids who portrays Jesus is going to be walking with a spotlight on him, but he doesn't really have a spotlight following him. He just has to know the speed to move to be in that light."
On Friday, performers will perform five different dramas they selected as favorites, Rogers said.
In "My Story," They use narrow sticks to form such shapes as the sun, the ark, the manger crib and the cross.
"It just gives you a good glimpse of the Bible, start to finish," Rogers said.
Brittany Seay, who teaches at Connors State College, said she's been involved with the Crew since she was a teen in 2006.
"I think technology makes it immersive," Seay said. "It immerses you in the Biblical truths we try to convey through these programs."
Nathan Rogers, 13, enjoys participating.
"It's fun and it just spreads the word," he said.
Darla Rogers said performers hope to perform this summer.
"I would like to get my kids to start performing at other places," she said. "Our goal for this is that, hopefully other churches can come watch this."
If you go
WHAT: Best of Gospel Light Crew.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: Meadowbrook Baptist Church, 2421 Elizabeth St.
