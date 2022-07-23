Gospel Rescue Mission's harvest available at Farmers Market

Salad lovers can buy lettuce grown inside a shipping container behind Gospel Rescue Mission.
The lettuce, available at Muskogee Farmers Market or online, is grown hydroponically — without the help of soil — through the mission's Fresh Start program.
Produce sales began earlier this month and have been going well, said GRM Executive Director Rich Schaus.
"Lettuce is available at $2 a head at Muskogee Farmers Market," Schaus said. "If you buy it online, we'll have a five-head deal in the bag here waiting for you."
GRM bought a hydroponic produce container, or Greenery, from the agriculture tech company Freight Farms in March.
The container's interior is cool as a refrigerator.
Seedlings grow along a nursery shelf. Rows upon rows of lettuce heads pop out on several moveable walls.
"We set up a rotation where we have a row of crops, every row will be ready each week," Schaus said. "We have four rows, and then the nursery every week, we harvest one and get one out of the nursery into the rotation, then start another nursery."
Fresh Start supervisor Josh Baird said the program grows several varieties.
"Our most popular so far have been butter related, green butter lettuce," Baird said. "One wall has two varieties of butterhead lettuce: Butterhead mirlo and red cross.
Younger heads of lettuce, including the skyphos variety, grow on other walls.
Schaus said shelter guests who help harvest the lettuce learn job skills.
"The bigger piece right now is to get the business running," Schaus said. "As the business starts to become profitable, we can hire more and more of our guests."
The greens also add nutrition to guests' diets.
"A lot of them come in and they've been living on fast food, junk food," Schaus said.
Schaus said the mission will experiment and see what people are willing to purchase. Radishes were available last Saturday at the GRM's Farmers Market booth.
He said the produce could be available year-round because it is grown indoors, he said.
"One thing we discovered accidentally this week is that once you purchase it, if you put it in a bag and put it in the fridge, it crisps up really nice," Schaus, "Makes it even better than it was before."
Learn more
• Fresh Start greens are available at 4-8 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays at Muskogee Farmers Market, in front of Muskogee Civic Center, 425 Boston St.
• People may order Fresh Start greens online at the Gospel Rescue Mission website, https://grmmuskogee.networkforgood.com/projects/150274-fresh-start-subscription-box
