Grace Baptist Church gears up for clothing giveaway

Monthly clothing giveaways offered more than clothing at Grace Baptist Church.
"We used to have a bunch of people coming in and just come and visit," said Grace Pastor Justin Voigt. "They'd come in and they'd mill through the clothes a little bit. Then they'd come sit at the table to eat because we'd have food out here. We'd have lunches."
One year after the COVID-19 pandemic stopped the giveaways, the church will begin again. Starting April 3, the church will give clothing away from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of each month.
Church treasurer Connie Mitchell said the church had given clothing away each month for several years.
"We were doing it every month until the pandemic, and then we haven't had one since last year," Mitchell said. "We're trying to get back opened up. We've got lots of clothes and things to give away."
Voigt said church women had been pushing to restart the giveaways.
"We got to be safe," he said. "We had honestly talked about doing it outside, if necessary, then they finally lifted some of the restrictions for COVID-19."
He said people are to wear a face mask to stay safe.
Mitchell said hot dogs will be served during the giveaway.
"We have lots of women's clothes, pants, shirts. We have lots of shoes," Mitchell said. "We have a few men's clothes. We don't get a lot of men's clothes donated. We have a lot of the smaller children's, like babies and toddlers."
Voigt recalled how the giveaways used to attract older people.
"That's probably the best part of the whole process," he said. "They have a place they could come in once a month. Some of them would come in when it's open, 10 o'clock in the morning, and they'll sit and visit until 12:30, one o'clock. They'll walk out of here with bags full of clothes."
The Grace congregation has about 15 people, he said.
"We all wear different hats," he said. "For such a small group, the ladies sure work their butts off. We've got about six or eight women that run this. Everything comes in bags. They've got to sort through and fold it. They work hard to put this stuff out."
If you go
WHAT: Clothing giveaway.
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 3, then the first Saturday of each month.
WHERE: Grace Baptist Church, 1201 Harris St., west of Gulick Street.
You can help
• If you have good, gently used clothing to give away, contact Connie Mitchell at (918) 441-3793.
