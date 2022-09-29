Grace Episcopal to host annual rummage sale

Grace Episcopal Church, 218 N. Sixth St, will hold their Amazing Annual Rummage Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Parish Hall next to the church. Come check out furniture, clothing, shoes, linens, appliances, books, seasonal items and LOTS of odds and ends!
All proceeds from this sale go to church Outreach Programs and to help Grace in creating a memorial pocket garden, picnic area, green space and labyrinth on the corner of Sixth and Broadway for all Muskogee to use. Come find wonderful rummage treasures and help us build this project for our community. ALL are welcome at Grace!
