Grace for the Day: Assert yourself!

Every American should receive assertiveness training. It should occur no later than junior high school. It should begin on some level when children go to school, especially public schools. So many issues like bullying and depression could be lessened or avoided if folks developed the skills of asserting themselves.
As a therapist I have reservations about the way we address bullying in this culture. Children are taught to report bullying. Some children are rude, insensitive, and uncaring, but they are not true bullies. Please understand that bullies are the childhood version of sociopaths, people who do not have the capability to empathize with others, and who view others as merely a means to meeting their own goals. If the bully needs lunch money he takes it from someone he perceives as weak with no concern or remorse for the child who now misses a meal. He will not be shamed into change.
Bullies are great manipulators who have an uncanny ability to “read” people. They aggravate their victims until they retaliate, usually physically, out of desperation. The victim is then blamed for being aggressive and receives punishment. We have a bias against the first person who demonstrates aggression. The football player who retaliates usually gets the flag, not the instigator. Bullies are very good at non-demonstrated aggression, and they are good at finding just the right place and situation in which to perpetrate their aggression, so that the victim is the first witnessed aggressor. It is all part of the manipulation.
Adults are often very bad at sorting out who did what among children, especially older, savvy, manipulative children. It always comes down to he-said/she-said and those determinations are never satisfying to the administrator who does not have access to even most of the facts.
Reporting bullying is the favored strategy simply because we do not know what else to do. Reporting implies that the bullying situation was not witnessed by teachers, administration or playground monitors. They cannot be everywhere, and the bully is quite aware of that. Reporting also infers that one must endure the bullying and its associated emotional trauma in order to get help. That is like telling someone who fears for their life that we will get them help, but thy must first endure the murder.
Reporting, as a strategy, teaches passivity, which is what initiated the bullying. Passivity is not the solution to aggression, assertiveness is. Reporting also teaches the victim that he or she is incapable and must be rescued. The choices we teach our children are aggression, passivity, or passive aggression. Each of these strategies brings punishment in some form to the victim. It is a no-win, unsolvable problem from the perspective of the one involved. We teach them inside the school that every problem has a solution and then we teach them on the playground that they are helpless and must be rescued after the fact.
The tiger does not attack the healthiest boar. He watches the herd and chooses the candidate that can offer up the weakest counterattack. A slow, wounded boar tastes just as good as the greatest in the herd and does not involve near as much effort or danger on the part of the tiger. Bullies do not target self-confident, capable victims who give off an aura of belonging on the playground. They target the weak and we reinforce that by teaching them to be weak and wait for rescue, which rarely comes when it is actually needed.
Assertiveness is simply making clear to others what you need or desire. It is not accompanied by belligerence, because that is aggression. To not assert one’s needs or desires is to remain passive. To retaliate later and in subversive ways is to be passive aggressive.
Self-respect is at the root of assertiveness. It is the belief that one has enough value in order to be respected by others. Bullies can be taught to respect others. In prison and in war what keeps powerful bodies from attacking one another is not friendship but mutual respect. A person with self-respect cannot be as easily victimized. Self-image is the result of lifelong growth, self-assessment, and development. That cannot be created overnight.
Self-esteem can be enhanced, however, when students learn techniques to deal with a bully face-to-face. Knowing I have the power to divert a tiger means that I can stand in confidence when approached by one. The tiger then smells my lack of fear and is wary about continuing to approach me.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
