Grace for the Day: Bonhoeffer’s theory of stupidity

Dietrich Bonhoeffer was a Lutheran pastor and theologian in Germany during World War II. He was hanged in a concentration camp at Flossenburg because of his opposition to the Nazis and for the part he played in an assassination plot against Hitler.
In prison, he began to try to understand how good, intelligent, and peaceful people could become supporters of such an evil regime. That led to his theory that the greatest opponent to truth and reason was not evil, but stupidity.
He watched as more of his compatriots seemed to experience leave of their senses and become more irrational, hateful, and violent. He witnessed that such people had no use for reason and when confronted with facts that demonstrated the fallacy of their reasoning, merely rejected the facts as irrelevant. They then responded with anger and violence.
Bonhoeffer believed that trying to reason with stupid people was pointless, because they had entered a sphere of existence that was devoid of logic and dealt with dogma and slogans. Bonhoeffer believed that there were very many intelligent people who became stupid and many intellectually challenged people who were anything but stupid. He believed stupidity to be a sociological problem that grew in the presence of rising power, in which people gave up their independent thinking.
Bonhoeffer would believe that our culture is becoming increasingly stupid. The rise of violence and rioting in the name of, or in the reaction to, ideas associated with power demonstrate people’s unwillingness to utilize reason. Take any of the prescient subjects of current cultural wars. Where do you witness those with opposing ideas sitting down together to try to come to an agreement, or at least attempting to convince each other of the basis of their stances?
It rarely takes place because reason has been rejected by at least one, if not both, sides. Conservatives and liberals alike can become stupid and view power, violence, and oppression of dissenters as the only path to success and social change. While we would never desire to see ourselves through the lens of Nazi Germany, Bonhoeffer would warn that we are following the German blueprint of reasonable people who have allowed ourselves to succumb to stupidity because of power-seeking groupthink. Dealing with stupidity requires different strategies from dealing with malice or evil. Traditional responses such as reasoned dialogue and proof do not work with those who are not motivated by them. Bonhoeffer believed that only liberation, not instruction, can overcome stupidity.
You would be well served to investigate Bonhoeffer’s theory of stupidity, because it might present the best way to contextualize our culture, which seems in many ways to have lost its mind. No amount of argument or scientific evidence will convince some people that there are only two genders, when such is obvious to any objective observer, both in humanity and in the animal and insect world. Proponents of flat earth are dissuaded by none of the evidence that contradicts their beliefs. Religious people can also fall prey to stupidity and, as demonstrated by the Crusades or the bombing of abortion clinics, justify their use of violence while not classifying it as violence at all.
When you speak with a stupid person it does not seem like that person is speaking from their own heart or mind, but in catchphrases and slogans adopted from others. Stupidity, to Bonhoeffer, originates when people give up their independent thinking and parrot the words and phrases of the rising power movement. They “jumped on the bandwagon” and ceased to think on their own. He observed that stupidity was found less among isolated people and more in social groups. As you reflect on the evening news and its daily presentation of people doing crazy things to others, consider that they may not be evil, or malicious, but rather, stupid.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
