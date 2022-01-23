Grace for the Day: Branding Christianity

There are about 40,000 denominations of Christianity in the world. Some estimates place the number at about 45,000. On the night before he died, Jesus prayed in the garden that all believers would be one, like he and the Father are one. Unity was to be one of the hallmarks of the followers of Christ.
The Reformation, a movement that began as an attempt to reform “orthodox” (Catholic) Christianity, spiraled into a launching platform for a plethora of splinters and splinters of splinter groups. The lack of unity among followers of Christ is the greatest deterrent to lost people finding the “true church.”
It is also the greatest embarrassment of believers everywhere who perceive division to be the greatest hypocrisy of the church and its testimony. We have taught unity and practiced division for at least the last five centuries. This division, which is denominationalism, has been around for so long that it is now assumed to be standard procedure. We see it every Sunday morning, but we no longer see it. There have been attempts to address the issue of division among denominations from time to time but with little measurable results.
There was a flurry of interest in unification during the Great Revival (Second Great Awakening) and later in the American Restoration Movement, but a holistic focus on unification of all who profess Christ never occurred. In the middle of the last century there was an ecumenical movement that attempted to bring about unity by ignoring differences among denominations.
While the movement attempted to restore unity in diversity, it was discovered that identities were bound up in creeds and differences. Indeed, there is no doctrinal teaching of the Bible that is not contested between various groups. Ecumenism that is based on ignoring the differences among denominational teachings concerning, say, what one must do to be saved, make unity seem like a sell-out. The movement never gained traction, and one does not even hear the word used anymore.
In the last few decades, competition among denominations has been modeled after competition in the business world. Marketing the church became code words for using advertising and enhanced features to make one’s denomination stand out among the fray. Competition became a way to grow the church. The goal of that church growth was to reach to the “unchurched” with greater attractions and to swell numbers by attracting dissatisfied members from other congregations. This became the foundation for the rise of “community” churches, which eschewed main-line denominations, thus attempting to present themselves as non-denominational. New denominations were created, the newest being varying splinters of non-denominational denominations called community churches.
With 500 years to get used to division and the recent embrace of division as a strategy to build a local congregation at the cost of the competition (other churches), pleas of unity among all believers are currently not even being murmured. When did you last utter a prayer, or witness a prayer that contained the plea of the greatest concern that Jesus expressed in prayer before he died: that all believers might be one?
The greatest challenge to the unity of the church is not division, it is ignoring the Lord’s desire for oneness among his followers. If the issue is denied or ignored it can never be changed. In one town in which I worked, the Ministerial Alliance proposed to have a city-wide evangelistic outreach in which all churches would combine to rent a civic center to invite the community to hear sermons that “save the lost.”
I proposed to the other ministers at the meeting: “If someone heard the message about being saved from their sins and came to the front of the meeting seeking to be saved, what would we tell them? Until we can agree on this most fundamental question, how could this be anything other than a divided meeting?” Before we can present a united message to the world, we need to present a united church to the Lord, who bought it (not them) with his blood.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
