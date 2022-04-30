Grace for the Day: Capitalism, democracy, and utopia

Possibility thinking is as central to the American mind as hot dogs and apple pie. From childhood we have been taught that we could achieve anything and that every one of us could one day be president (which takes the notion to the absurd). Possibility thinking has helped the United States rise to become the most powerful nation on the earth whose inventions and innovation boggle the mind.
When people are set free and inspired to conceive, create, and envision there seems to be no end to what they can do. With the increase in accomplishment comes the temptation to hubris. Each victory is one step closer to the belief that one cannot be defeated. There is a strong relationship between possibility thinking, democracy, and capitalism. There have been very few civilizations throughout history in which folks had access to freedom, much less resources. The middle class is a recent phenomenon; in most cultures one was either rich or poor, nobility or a serf. Dreaming of escaping one’s lot in life was merely a fatalistic act of self-torture. Possibility thinking was merely ludicrous.
There is a fine line between possibility thinking and absurdity, and often we have trouble distinguishing it. Possibility thinking can easily slide into the fanciful. In theory, everyone can be an astronaut or the president. Only a very few can ever achieve that.
On the extreme end of possibly thinking is utopianism. The idea that humans can build a utopia has been a fantasy throughout history, and it is the basis of every attempt to launch a government or a nation. The ones in the past have failed, but we are going to build a better one. The democracies and socialistic governments of the past failed but we are going to learn from their mistakes and create the perfect union.
When we believe that utopia can be made a reality, then we establish lofty ideals and goals that have no relevance to reality. Possibility thinking then morphs into impossibility thinking. Impossibility thinking leads to waste, destruction, disappointment, and then eventually despair.
Utopianism is theoretical. It is based only on theories . . . if we try this (untried) it will work. Human testing of unproven theories is unethical in every field of science, and yet with social theories, such is the norm. It will work because we will it to work, even though it has never worked before.
If there is a police problem, then get rid of the police and replace them with counseling. That is based on the notion that everyone wants to do good, they just don’t know how. Rather than correcting injurious behavior through incarceration, we need to send them back to relationship school. Since the underlying notion is mistaken, everything built on that will fail and people will be hurt.
Utopianism, which is humanism gone to seed, totally ignores the fallenness of humanity and the place of sin in the world. Fallen, sinful humans cannot overcome their fallenness and their sinfulness, which is why Jesus had to come to earth and die on the cross. It is the essence of hubris for fallen humans to believe that they can create utopia. Such impossibility thinking is set in motion by capitalism and democracy, the very engines of possibility thinking. Those are fueled by prosperity which allows choice.
Serfs have very few choices, but kings have many. Making bad choices with prosperity is the leading cause of losing prosperity. With the loss of prosperity goes the loss of choices resulting in a futile determinism. Utopian theories vaporize when prosperity, and thus choices, are removed. Feminism, Black Lives Matter, open borders, and every other social debate is eradicated when choice is lost through prosperity downfall. As Covid has warned us, our economy is quite fragile, and our supply chain is ill equipped for social upheaval.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.