Grace for the Day: Christians hate

“If you disagree with me, you hate me. If you do not accept everything I believe and everything I do, then you hate me and are considered my opponent. The next step is to isolate and cancel you.”
Everything and everyone who is not included (“inclusion”) is excluded, an act defined as hatred. One way to win an argument or to exercise control over another person is to redefine terms to fit one’s agenda. Words must have universal meaning for communication to occur. Words are the currency to transfer an idea from one person to another.
When words are subjectified, communication becomes impossible. If I decide to call a dog a cat, then I will not be able to communicate cat or dog to you. The terms are confused because I have made them subjective. A cat is called a cat because we have all agreed that c-a-t is the symbol that represents a cat. Once we agree on the symbol (word), then that word excludes every other word from representing a cat. We may use synonyms (feline, kitty) but they are only synonyms for cat because we have agreed to that. If I take an accepted symbol (word) and give it my own meaning, I am creating obstacles to communication, understanding, and thus, inclusion.
The definition of hate is the passionate dislike for someone or something. Hate is thus the opposite of love. God is the definition of love. “God is love.” This does not mean that God possesses love, but that he is love. All love emanates from God. Scripture states that we love because he first loved us. We did not come to know love unless we come to know God. Since God is love, he is the perfect judge of what is not God, and therefore not loving, and therefore hate.
That definition is not open for debate or subjectification. I can decide for myself that something represents hate, but I am only then having a dog represent a cat. Communication then breaks down. Christians, who have been regenerated by Christ, reflect the love of God. When they obey God and present God as he really is, they are demonstrating love for God and for others. Christians are human and we sometimes present ungodly thoughts or actions, but in such cases, we are not being God-like. Christians can show hate, but Christians who follow God cannot. It is contradictory for a godly person to act ungod-like. God hates sin because it is the definition of UN-godliness. Those who love God hate sin. Those who love sin hate God. The consequence of ungodliness is separation from God. Separation from God is death. Eternal death is eternal separation from God (Hell).
When God allows people to choose sin and reject him, he is demonstrating love because he gives them freedom of choice. Folks who choose a sinful lifestyle are exercising their freedom to choose (given by God because he loves them) and their choice leads to the exclusion of God from their lives, which leads to death, which leads to separation from heaven (his home).
God does not hate the people he judges. God does not hate the people that he will sentence to Hell. Rather, he is giving them the sentence they asked for (by choosing sin instead of him). He is not sending them to Hell so much as he is fulfilling the consequences of their wishes and thus their choice. If God had a social media account, many people would judge him as a hater, because he condemns certain behaviors they embrace. It is because God loves them that he condemns ungodliness. If he did not condemn their ungodliness, he would be a party to their separation and thus their destruction.
The loving thing to do for a person in a burning building is to plead with them to exit. The loving thing to do with someone who has chosen eternal fire because of sin, is to plead with them to exit the fire. To stand and watch them enter the burning building, or the burning Hell is, in fact, hatred.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
