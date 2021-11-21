Grace for the Day: Contentment is learned, not achieved

One of the greatest life hacks, a secret to success and happiness, is to learn contentment.
In order for capitalism to work, people need to continually buy. In order for people to continually buy, advertisers must make things that we do not need seem like things that we can’t live without. There must be a continual angst and thirst for new products and services in order for the wheels of commerce to stay greased. Bigger, better, bolder, and newer keep us buying. We are even creating technology that becomes obsolete before it becomes non-functional. Do you have mobile phones or computers that function quite well, but that you have abandoned because they do not have the features of the newer models? I have a first edition Apple IPad that is virtually useless because none of the apps developed in the last several years can run on it. It works great, but it has nothing to do because it was designed to quickly become obsolete. How many perfectly functioning VCRs and DVD players fill our landfills simply because they were replaced with a newer technology? I find it very difficult to throw away a perfectly functioning device. It just seems immoral on some level.
The dark side of this learned passion for more is that it creates greed, envy and discontent. This is being played out in the current movement of this culture toward socialism and the “leveling” of the equity in the marketplace. There is a growing belief that billionaires who can have their own space race represent the epitome of greed and immorality. They simply should not have that much money. What the haves and have-nots both experience is the desire for more.
As one wag put it, “I am not greedy or ambitious because all I want is my land and all the land that is attached to it.”
I have never heard anyone express how much wealth is enough. I have only heard folks express how many possessions are enough for the other guy. In an interview, Lee Iacocca was asked what it was like to be rich. He corrected the interviewer stating that even though his estate was valued at $275M, he was certainly not rich. No one considers himself rich when there is someone wealthier. It is not just the rich who fall into the trap of greed and ambition. Coveting is the sin of wanting what other people have. If you want what Jeff Bezos has, you covet. This culture fosters that for everyone with no consideration of race, creed, gender, nationality or socio-economic background.
The solution is not seeking more but learning contentment with what you have. Not that I speak from want; for I have learned to be content in whatever circumstances I am. I know how to get along with humble means, and I also know how to live in prosperity; in any and every circumstance I have learned the secret of being filled and going hungry, both of having abundance and suffering need.
I can do all things through Him who strengthens me (Phil 4:11-14). Please note that that last sentence, which you have heard applied to all sorts of things, including achieving more, was written by Paul in the context of learning how to be content no matter what circumstances we face. Since contentment is learned, it must be repeatedly stated (“repetition is the mother of learning”) and fervently practiced. Notice, Paul wrote that this was a secret, so don’t expect many people to practice it. You can implement contentment right here, right now, in your present state, and then you will know the peace, joy, and comfort that can never come from the unquenchable appetite for more.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach him at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.