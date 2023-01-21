Grace for the Day: Creation and evolution are both believed by faith

When you really investigate the biblical story of creation, the narrative is so fantastic that it is impossible to imagine, thus creating the opportunity for doubt. It is that doubt that confirms that it takes faith to believe in creation.
By faith we understand that the universe was formed at God's command, so that what is seen was not made out of what was visible (Heb 11:3). What is seen was not made out of what is seen. Those who believe that the universe was created by God do so on the foundation of trust in God and faith that his words are true. He said he created it, so those who believe that he is truth accept what he said. They may sometime have doubts because the story is so fantastic that it defies their reasoning and stretches their imaginations.
Reasoning can be used to bring us to faith, but it cannot be used to prove the creation of the universe. There is so much evidence of the existence of God that it is not difficult to believe, but he cannot be proved with pure reason. God even acknowledged that fact when he inspired the words: We live by faith, not by sight (2 Cor 5:7).
Living by sight means living by proof, as verified by the five human senses, which is the basis of the scientific method. Since God is spirit, and cannot be experienced through the senses, he must be known through faith, based on evidence. We are convicted (convinced by evidence beyond a reasonable doubt) that he exists, and we believe his words by faith.
The theory of evolution is so fantastic that it also must be accepted by faith. The notion of the Big Bang, that matter and gasses collided to create an explosion that created a whole universe is so fantastic that when deeply reflected on it seems fanciful. Not only do explosions not create, the notion of a Bang ignores the origin of the gasses and matter that collided in the first place.
There cannot be an endless regression because matter is not eternal, so where did the primordial gasses come from? The theory of self-creation requires a truckload of faith, as well. To call theists people of faith and evolutionists people of science is a terrible misnomer, because both systems of belief rely on incredible amounts of faith. Advocates of both appeal to evidence that brings them to a point of being willing to accept what cannot be proved, but which must be accepted by faith. The theists and the evolutionist are both people of faith, but it is faith based on evidence.
Often, in both cases, the faith is placed in the belief system that one accepts by default. We are presented with two choices: (1) God created everything, or (2) everything came into existence by its own power. If you reject the first, then you must accept the second by default. If you reject the second, then you must accept the first by default.
The scientific method would involve putting both theories to a similar, deep investigation to independently verify or reject each one with a balanced and unbiased analysis. Science is not supposed to approach an investigation with a preference of outcome. It is to remain neutral until the evidence points to a necessary conclusion, not a defaulted one. I have encountered very few people who have investigated the origin of the universe with such a balanced and unbiased method.
An atheist is not one who doesn’t believe in God. That is an agnostic. An atheist is one who believes by faith that there is no God because he has completed the investigation of both theories and all the evidence points him or her to that conclusion. Likewise, theists do not believe in God because of having been taught to do so, but because that same investigation led him or her to be convicted that God exists.
A theist does not believe in God because he rejects evolution nor does an evolutionist believe in that theory as a result of rejecting God. Each belief must be independently verified by the evidence. See if you can find someone who has done the work before espousing what he believes (has faith in) as fact!
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
