Grace for the Day: Dishonoring the poor

If you are reading this article through a newspaper subscription, you are an above average wage earner. Statistically, you do not live in poverty and do not have a history of poverty in your family (yearly income of $28,000 or less for a family of four). Chances are that you do not know many people, if any, who live in poverty. For you, poverty is a sociological issue not a personal one.
Sociological issues are often approached with a philosophical or idealistic perspective, since for those not living in poverty, the discussions are theoretical rather than actual or experiential. Most Americans have strong opinions about the subject, which they have never experienced and have not researched. Such folks are armchair sociologists. Most of us are unaware of our ignorance of poverty, but we feel very strongly concerning our ethics associated with it and our theories of causation and intervention. We can find ourselves casting judgements on those in poverty based upon presuppositions that can be elitist and racist.
Poverty is not inherently evil, nor does it consist of people who are incapable or who need a savior from the elite class. It is in part the perception of the poor as second-class citizens which breeds the paternalism that they must be rescued by those of privileged classes. Our view of poverty tends to be colloquial and condescending.
Please note that throughout history most people have lived in various degrees of poverty. What has made our culture unique is the perception of poverty amid opportunity. Throughout history, class and caste alignment were inherited without much one could do to change that. To be born an Untouchable in India was a life map, not a state to grow out of. To many Hindus, trying to change someone’s class violates the natural process of reincarnation in which one (re)enters the world into a situation determined by their former life. One changes class through reincarnation, not through social climbing.
Jesus had an affinity for the poor. Jesus lived his life in poverty. He certainly had the resources available to him to climb the social ladder of success. It is the perception of the social ladder needing to be climbed that is a prejudicial judgment of those who equate capitalistic growth with success and a “good life.”
Jesus stated that the poor would always exist, so it is not a problem that we will solve. James wrote that to offer a desirable seat to the wealthy while asking the poor to sit somewhere else dishonors the poor. He goes on to state that it is the wealthy who cause problems for Christians, not the poor. James saw wealth as a problem, not poverty. The problem was the attitude that wealthy people had about the poor. They dishonored them. That means that Jesus held them in honor.
As he stated in the sermon on the mount (the very first words out of his mouth), “Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.” He was not offering heaven as a gift to the poor as a compensation for being poor, he was honoring the fact that the poor appreciate the kingdom and enter it in disproportionate numbers. When followers of John the Baptist asked Jesus for evidence that he was the Messiah, he told them to tell John that “the gospel was being preached to the poor.” I once collaborated with an associate minister who took it upon himself to plan a remodel of the home of poor members of the church. They were offended by his assumption that their house was not up to (his) standards and that he assumed they wanted it upgraded without even asking them. The remodel never took place. But he did learn a lesson about honoring the poor and not perceiving himself as their savior, for whom they had never asked.
