Grace for the Day: Downgrading Mother Teresa

In her day, Mother Teresa was universally considered the epitome of Christian service. She lived among the poorest, accepting a personal vow of poverty, and offered comfort and support to the dying. One did not have to be Catholic to admire her selfless devotion, and she was lauded by celebrities, heads of state, and by nonbelievers.
In recent years, that almost universal acclaim has given way to less complimentary reflections on her life. In the 25 years since her death, many have come to question her motives and her acclaim. She has been criticized for her stance against abortion, which she called one of the world’s greatest evils. Her teaching about the role of women has fallen out of general acceptance. Teresa was also opposed to contraceptive use, consistent with the teachings of the Catholic church.
Not only her beliefs have been placed under scrutiny, but her character has been called into question with the claims that the camps that she established for those under hospice care were substandard, with the descriptive word “squalor” sometimes bandied about. She did not believe that suffering or poverty were conditions that should be eradicated, stating that there was a special blessing for those who endured suffering. Her views were consistent with the mainstream of the time, especially among Catholics, but times they do change.
Judging folks outside of their cultural context is unfair. It is like a teenager, going through her mother’s high school annual, laughing at the hairstyles and dress of her day. Had her mother dressed in a way that would be acceptable to her daughter years later, she would have been considered a freak or a weirdo in her own time. We forget that fashion embarrassments go both ways, forward in time and backward in time. To be ahead of one’s time is as embarrassing as being old timey. Thus, the criticism of Mother Teresa is a Rorschach rather than a valid formal accusation: it speaks more directly of the critic than of Teresa.
During the Depression, Mother Teresa’s thoughts on the positive attributes of poverty would have been embraced by many who were poor but who did not consider that as a mark against them. There were many honorably poor who were willing to work below themselves when nothing else was available if it was honest work that made them less dependent on the government. Dependence on government programs in that day was viewed as dishonorable. A certain character was developed in those times that cannot be developed any other way. Today, poverty is dishonored as if nothing positive can result from it. Those within it must be rescued by the wealthier (their saviors) for they must be pitied as victims rather than honored as those who are doing the best that they can.
The service to millions of people performed by Mother Teresa and her associates is being disregarded because of her stances on various political (religious to her) issues of the day. Regardless of the good that you do or have done, if you are found to have worn blackface in the 1960s or used terms in the 1970s that are anathema in the 2020s, then the good that you have done is rejected and dishonored. Regardless of the cultural context you lived in and reflected, you should have anticipated the mindset of the 2020s and lived accordingly. You are now canceled. Those who perpetrate the canceling had better be sure that they understand the culture of the future, or they, too will fall under its judgment.
Step back for a moment. If Mother Teresa’s vows of poverty, chastity, and selfless service end up getting her canceled because of personal beliefs, where will anyone find a mentor after which to model their lives? The problem with cancel culture is that it will eventually cancel anyone who dares to present a life that others inspect, yet the standards of cancel change with each passing wind of every cause du jour.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.