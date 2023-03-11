Grace for the Day: Dualistic trap of politically correct speech

Under fear of death, good Germans learned to not speak their minds under Nazi rule. Under fear of death, they would shout “Heil Hitler” even when they believed he was an evil dictator. Under fear of death Russians knew there were KGB spies lurking everywhere, so they spoke only the words that supported the government regardless of how they actually perceived it.
In the Book of Revelation, John addressed the severe temptation of persecuted Christians to claim “Caesar as Lord” even though they might lose their jobs if they refused. Their justification for saying the words was that they didn’t have to mean them. It did not matter if they said Caesar is Lord if they really didn’t believe it.
The problem was that their salvation was built upon the confession that Jesus is Lord, and that whoever confesses Jesus before man, Jesus will confess before his father. To confess Caesar as Lord is to deny Christ. What men say must be congruent with what they believe or they become liars and false witnesses. It should be clear that such consistency is part of the foundation of character.
You do not live under fear of death. You do live under the fear of social death, of being canceled for what you say. You are careful with your social media accounts and you are careful when in a group of people that you may not know well. You may even be careful when you speak around your group of friends because not even all friends can be trusted with your true feelings and thoughts. You are certainly careful at work, because people have lost their jobs for speaking what for them is the truth.
It is probably the goal of those who suppress true expression to create conformity of thought in society; however conformity of thought does not result from suppression of expression. Conformity of thought comes through the dialectic of presenting contrasting ideas and reasoning together. Conformity of expression creates a culture of hypocrites, folks who say one thing and believe its antithesis. Conformists believe that when everyone says the same thing that then everyone will believe the same thing. When conformists lose power (and this is a power game intended to gain control), and they eventually will lose it, they will seem surprised that there is so much opposition to them.
Mussolini was probably surprised at the eventual response of the Italian people to his suppression of their freedom to speak and act. Their hatred of him was quite brutally expressed. Hitler was afraid of such a response by his own people, all of whom would offer a hearty “Heil Hitler” in public, so he made plans to kill himself and have trusted servants burn his body. Such is the inevitable end to rule by fear.
Leaders of a corporation that manufactures widgets does not want to enter the verbal fray of politically correct speech because they are simply trying to make and market widgets. The political realm is outside their wheelhouse and thus their expertise. When such leaders, under internal or external pressure to do so, get involved in the social fray, they usually alienate potentially half of their clientele and share-holders.
Disney, under pressure from LGBTQ employees to take political and legal stands that had nothing to do with Disney, created a firestorm. They alienated many of their other employees and many of the families who looked to Disney to create a solace of escape from all the vitriol found in the daily news. Disney is a corporation that has always creates fantasy and illusion, a safe retreat from “reality.” No doubt there was a lot of hand-wringing at Disney before public statements were made, and certainly more hand-wringing after they were made. The CEO has been changed as a result of the mess.
For whom did the CEO of Disney speak: himself, Disney, shareholders, or a minority of LGBTQ workers who believed that they could only be socially accepted if Disney defended them? It seems that as a result everyone wanted to control the content of Disney’s verbal expressions, while we are all confused about where Disney actually stands. That confusion of speaking politically correct words and then betraying them demonstrated the ultimate fallout of political correctness: one either speaks his honest mind, or one is a hypocrite. Hypocrisy in any organization leads to lack of trust and reflects the ethics of the company in other matters as well (honesty, fairness, integrity, goodness, etc.).
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
