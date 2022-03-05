Grace for the Day: Dying without dignity

Have you noticed how many crosses you encounter each day? People wear crosses as jewelry. Many homes have a cross on the wall. Crosses mark the spot on a highway where loved ones lost their lives in an accident. Most hospitals have a cross somewhere. Certainly, most churches share the image of the cross in or on their buildings.
The ubiquity of crosses testifies to the glory that it represents to the followers of Christ. To Jesus the cross was shame. Crucifixion was limited to criminals of which the Romans wanted to make an example. Watching a man die slowly on the cross was intended to be a deterrent to anyone who would try to bring injury to the Roman Empire.
Jews did not crucify. Stoning was their capital punishment. From the Jewish perspective, Jesus was being dominated and crucified by uncircumcised dogs. . . and he called himself the Son of God! Not only the cross was shame. All the events of the weekend he died were designed to bring Jesus unbearable indignity.
From the time Jesus was arrested until he was nailed to the cross he was brutalized, shamed, desecrated, and beaten. Why scourge a man you are about to kill? Why press a crown of thorns into his head? Just kill him and be done with it. Why march around him and beat his head while you deride him? To shame him. It was not enough to kill him, he must be debased and cheapened. Can you imagine your anger if you had been there to witness all those things happening to Jesus? Can you imagine God’s anger?
In “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe,” before the wicked Ice Queen killed Aslan, the Christ figure, she had all his fur and his beautiful mane cut off. The Aslan that went to the table of death had lost all dignity. The children saw him as just a shell of his former glory. They hurt as much about his loss of dignity as his loss of life. He willfully submitted to having his glorious fur shaved on his way to being killed.
When someone is taken prisoner and placed in handcuffs, he is controlled by his captors. He is powerless. Jesus was never a prisoner. He was never controlled by his oppressors. In his own words: The reason my Father loves me is that I lay down my life — only to take it up again. No one takes it from me, but I lay it down of my own accord. I have authority to lay it down and authority to take it up again (Jn 10:17-18).
From the time he was arrested until he breathed his last, Jesus was in control. No one had the power to arrest him unless he allowed it. No one could beat him or mock him unless he relented. They had to have his permission. When he was being scourged and bits of metal and glass were ripping his back, all he had to do was shout “Stop” and it would have ended right there. There were angels who were more than willing to kill stupid humans who dared to mock the Holy Son of God. Not only did Jesus have to endure the torture and the shame, but he also had to be incredibly careful about what he spoke, because what to us would have been a plea: “Stop!” would for him have been a command.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
