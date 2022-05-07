Grace for the Day: Entitlement

One of the subplots of the movie "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation" involved the protagonist Clark Griswold waiting for his employee Christmas bonus, which he had already committed to installing a backyard swimming pool. When his boss sent him a subscription to a jelly-of-the-month club instead of a hefty cash bonus he had anticipated, every character in the movie expressed extreme anger toward the boss.
A bonus is not salary, it is a gift. Yet when we receive a gift, especially repeatedly, we begin to expect it and then to believe that it is due us. Do you ever get impatient while waiting in the check-out line at the store? If you believe that you deserve faster service, then your impatience is a symptom of your entitlement. If you believe that the checker is working as fast as she can and that each person in line ahead of you has the right to the same level of service that you expect, then you appreciate that not everything that involves you is about you.
From empty store shelves to substandard restaurant service due to staffing issues, we have experienced a reduction in the supply and service that we are used to receiving as Americans. Often, we have not reduced our expectations to meet the change in the global supply chain. Many of us have gotten used to an inflated level of service and we now believe that we deserve that level of service, regardless of what challenges others face. We have become entitled.
Jesus once encountered 10 leprous men who cried out to him, “Jesus, Master, have pity on us.” Jesus instructed them to present themselves to the priest and on the way, they were cleansed. One of them, a Samaritan, returned to thank Jesus. By pointing him out as a Samaritan, the scripture implies that the others were Jews, kinsmen of Jesus.
Lepers were untouchables in the days before a treatment for that cruel disease. Lepers survived as beggars and had to live outside the city limits to not infect “clean” people. They were not proud people. One would think that folks of such low estate would be profoundly grateful for any grace they received, yet entitlement knows no socio-economic strata. Entitlement can come in the form of believing that one should have been blessed sooner or to a greater extent.
A leper might feel entitled to healing, and thus ungrateful, if he feels like he did not deserve the disease in the first place. “Why was I selected to bear this burden when others can go on their merry way with not a care in the world? Life is not fair, and it has treated me unfairly.”
Maybe the lepers felt that they finally got what they deserved, deliverance from a disease that they should not have had in the first place. Maybe, rather than perceiving healing as a grace from God, they saw it as merely leveling the playing field. They were not blessed; they were given what should have already been theirs.
Gratitude does not emanate from comparing one’s blessing with others. Gratitude comes from comparing one’s blessings to one’s state before the blessing. As Jesus pointed out, nine of the 10 healed lepers were ungrateful. This seems to be a universal human problem, not limited to the abundantly blessed culture in which we live. Those who are not grateful feel entitled. Whether or not the Samaritan felt that he deserved to be a leper or not, he did not feel that he was entitled to healing. They had all asked for mercy, but he alone seemed to understand that it was through the mercy of Jesus that he was healed. They cried out for charity and when they received it, they in essence recanted the plea. It is honorable to be grateful for mercy received, it is entitlement to grouse that it should have come sooner and more abundantly.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
