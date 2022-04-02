Grace for the Day: Extending grace

Civilization begins to crumble through the death of civility. The only way the pursuit of the self can take priority is if the self exists alone. For humans to live in community, self-pursuits must at times be compromised for the good of the relationship or the community of relationships.
Imagine if you decided to live in a mountain cabin by yourself. You could do anything you wanted at any time you chose. If you decided to let a friend live there with you, then you would have to make compromises (as would your friend) for the relationship to remain civil. You could not make as much noise as you desired or cook whenever you wanted. You could not set the thermostat at the temperature of your wish without considering your roommate unless you both occupied the same comfort zone.
You could double the size of the cabin or build another cabin next door, but the proximity would still demand compromises of personal freedom because of occupying the same or connected space. Without those compromises, conflict would rise and unresolved conflict (the inability to retroactively factor in compromises after they have been violated) would lead to the destruction of the relationship. The problems would be exponentially compounded if additional roommates were introduced into the cabin.
In the early 1960s, John Kennedy stated: “Ask not what your country can do for you ask what you can do for your country.”
In the early 1980s Spock stated, “The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few” (“or the one,” Captain Kirk responded).” Those statements were not met with resistance in their times because the community was given ascendance over the individual. In modern times the desires of the individual trump the desires of the many.
The individual must not be offended, made to feel uncomfortable, or victimized. Anyone wearing a cloak of victimization (by that person’s own subjective standard) must be given ascendancy over the many. Remember, however, that for folks to live in community with others they must compromise the needs of the one for the needs of the community. Folks who choose their own subjective gender pronouns expect — no, demand — that others submit to their expectation of being referred to by descriptors that are not obvious and that could thus be misunderstood at face value (the person looks like a male). It is further expected that the person of fluid-gender designation should be asked by every other human being what are the preferred pronouns.
When the gender of an infant (or even a pet) is confused by the observer, the gracious (civilized) response is to smile and to gently correct her, and thus preserve all relationships.
The death of civility in the current culture, which is obsessed with the cult of the individual, comes on the heels of a rejection of God. That should make perfect sense since God is the author of grace (graciousness) and thus of man’s civility to man. No God, no grace. No God, no motive to treat others graciously. No grace toward others, no civility and thus, no possibility of civilization.
We are witnessing not merely the dismantling of civilization, but the destruction of the very basis upon which civilization is even possible. The Canadian government has proposed to make it a law that each person must be addressed by their preferred gender pronouns. Rather than sitting down all parties involved and working toward a solution that protects the integrity of all relationships, force is applied to get one group to submit to the other. Relationships are sacrificed for the desire of the one.
Those parties cannot coexist in a cabin for long without greater conflict, with potential violence resulting. The reason force is employed is because there is no basis to answer the question, “Why should you submit to the desires of the other?" With no God, no grace. With no grace, no graciousness. The result is two selves who battle to occupy the cabin alone.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
