Grace for the Day: “Free” Grace

There is nothing that you can receive that is truly free. There is always a cost for anything of value. When you watch a free video on YouTube, you must first watch a commercial or a partial commercial. Often, once the commercial begins, you must select an option to bypass the commercial or it will keep running. Sometimes you can bypass the commercial in as little as five seconds. You may think that it cost you a mere five seconds of your time to watch the “free” video.
The video was paid for by the advertiser, who agreed to pay money to sponsor the video in exchange for a five-second access to your viewing experience. The advertiser hopes that in five seconds your interest will be peaked and that you will not bypass the message but allow it to play in full. That advertiser then hopes that once you have watched the commercial that you will buy the products or services advertised. The advertiser must sell enough product to at least cover the expense of the advertisement.
If the corporation does not make enough revenue to offset the cost of advertising, then its advertising will stop and someone else will have to pay (advertise) for the video or you will not be able to watch the “free” video. If enough YouTube subscribers buy products advertised, everything continues as it is. If viewers stop purchasing products or services advertised, then there would be no more “free” videos.
Grace is a “free” gift. What that means is that it is free to you. It is hardly free to Jesus. For God, through his mercy, to extend saving grace to you and me cost Jesus everything. Not only did he die on the cross for our sins, but he also had to come to the earth in the first place. God left heaven and emptied himself to becomes a servant. Jesus dealt with every physical frailty that God does not: sickness, fatigue, hunger, sadness, muscle aches, and everything else that makes merely living a challenge. Along the way he was persecuted, rejected, and led like a sheep before its shearers.
When Jesus left heaven, he did not just empty himself for 30 or so years. He gave up something for eternity. He was never a son before he came to earth, he was an equal part of the God trinity. He returned to heaven to stand at the right hand of God, who alone is on the throne. The cost of “free” grace to Jesus is immeasurable. We must be incredibly careful when we call grace free because it is only free to us.
Is grace free to believers? Yes. Is it conditional? Yes. Scripture lists several things that we must do to be saved, to receive free grace. You must believe. You must repent of your sins. You must confess Christ as Lord. You must be baptized. None of those things cause you to receive “free” grace. None of them pay for the cost of grace. They are merely actions that you must perform to accept (receive) grace.
Nothing can be given to you that does not require action on your part to receive. If I give you a check, you must cash it. If I give you a preset, you must open it and put it to use. If I put cash in your hand, you must do something with it (spend it or bank it) or lose its value.
God’s grace is an offer. He does not force it on us. While it will cost you nothing, (thank you, Jesus) it does require that conditions be met for it to be applied. To many folks, grace is free, and thus lazy. Lazy grace is offered with no conditions, but it is not the grace of God. Lazy grace is offered at funerals to make survivors feel good, even if the deceased had never met the conditions to receive God’s extremely costly, yet free-to-us, grace. Do not assume lazy grace. Search the scriptures daily to ensure that you meet the conditions to receive God’s free-to-you grace.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
