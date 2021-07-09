Grace for the Day: Freedom: The Greatest Form of Love

True love offers the freedom to reject it. We lock the front doors of our houses from the inside because the loved ones who live there are free to go whenever they choose. The insecure and self-loathing person feels the need to entrap and control others because he fears that no one would choose to stay with him. The greatest gift that freedom offers is the choice to leave or to stay.
God, your creator and thus potentially your master, loves you so much that he gives you the freedom to walk away from him. He has the power to force you to worship and serve him, but subjugation is not love. He could have created you in heaven, but he only wants you to be in heaven because you want to live with him eternally. Although God loves every single person with an infinite love, and although he desires to spend eternity in fellowship with each of us, he will not force us into such a relationship. It sounds strange to admit that God loves our freedom more than he desires to be with us forever.
God’s love for you runs deeper and greater than any love you have ever experienced as a mere human. He is love. All love flows from him. He created us to not only be recipients of his love but to be able to feel and share love in response, although ours pales in comparison to his.
Jesus once met a man who had obeyed the law more completely than anyone else. That man asked Jesus if there was anything he had overlooked in his service to God. Mark, the gospel writer, stated in his account of the interaction that Jesus, looking at the man, loved him. He had never met someone so dedicated. In answer to the man’s question, he instructed him to sell what he owned and give the money to the poor, because he was a wealthy man. The man hung his head and walked away, because he loves his wealth. Jesus watched the man that he loved walk away from him. How it must have broken his heart, because that man was more dedicated than even you or I. That is what love does. How dare a religious man reject the very incarnate son of God? Why did fire not come down from heaven and devour him? Because Jesus went to the cross to protect his, your, and my right to choose.
What is the motive for loving God in return? He sent his son to die for our sins, so that we could spend eternity with him. It is the greatest act of love in history, yet it is passive. God placed a cross in your path, with his son dying on it for your sins. That is your invitation to love him in return. He has not manipulated, cajoled, coerced or pressured you to love him. You are free to choose. He loves you that much. Heaven awaits those who choose to love God in return, in the presence of the most selfless presentation of love, the sacrifice of his only son. Hell awaits those who choose to reject the love of God. God will give you what you choose. He loves you enough to watch you leave him, even as you take his heart with you. Freedom of choice is the greatest form of love.
Stephen Parker is more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a marriage and family therapist.
