Grace for the Day: God could have created you in heaven . . . but he didn’t

Even though Americans believe that almost everyone will go to heaven, Jesus taught that in reality only the minority would make it (Matthew 7:13, 14). Although God desires for everyone to be saved, he created a system in which the majority will be lost for eternity.
Could he have not created a system with a greater, more positive outcome? When people are lost everyone loses. There is no winner when a person, any person, spends eternity in hell. It is not a competition in which God wins and the human loses. Both of them will end up brokenhearted.
Why did God create a system in which there is even a remote possibility that anyone involved could lose? Is that love? How can a loving God send anyone to hell? How can a loving God put anyone in a situation in which they might lose everything?
If heaven is all that it is stacked up to be, it would seem that God would want to eliminate any risk and bypass the whole life-on-earth stage. Create us all in heaven and we will all be saved and everyone gets their ultimate wish fulfilled. One way that people attempt to reason all of this toward a satisfactory conclusion is to just convince themselves that most everyone (good people) will eventually go to heaven. That makes for a seemingly positive outcome and it saves God from appearing to be a purposeful people-destroyer.
You have probably never attended a funeral at which the minister stated that we would all miss Bob in heaven since he lived as such an unrighteous scoundrel. Even ministers, in their attempt to console the bereaved, can imply that everything is eternally okay. It is hard to convince a secular world that “God is love” when he will sentence people to hell that could have avoided it if he simply created them in heaven.
God is love. Because he is love he did not create humanity in heaven. Love is the desire of two persons to live together in a mutual relationship. Both must choose the relationship with no pressure from any outside influence, especially the other person. Each must continually have a free choice to stay or leave or the relationship will not be based on mutual love.
A God who is love can only maintain relationships based on love. Love demanded that God not only create us into an environment away from his direct control, but that he create that environment to offer a true choice. We must be able to choose who and what we love and to have viable choices from which to pick. If our choice is between approaching God and being in torment on the earth, then he would be luring us toward him, which is manipulation.
God wants us to choose to love him, not because he is a default choice, or the lesser of evils which would cause us to “settle” for him. Settling, like manipulation, is not love, it is desperation. Unfortunately, the things that we decide to love that are not God, are ultimately sinful and destructive. Every one of us, because we are free to choose who and what we love, eventually chooses bad things. Thus, we reject God’s love and leave him.
Not willing to leave it at that, “God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son that whoever believes in him should not perish but have everlasting life.” Heaven is reserved for folks who want to be there because they want to live with the God they truly and deeply love.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist.
